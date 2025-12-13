Rijksmuseum announces plans to open branch in Eindhoven

The Rijksmuseum and the municipality of Eindhoven have announced in a joint statement that they plan to build a branch of the world-famous Dutch museum in Eindhoven.

Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven to launch in six to eight years

The Rijksmuseum is the Netherlands’ national museum of art and history, located in Amsterdam. With famous pieces of artwork by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Frans Hals, Rachel Ruys and many others on display, the Dutch museum attracts visitors from all over the world.

Now, a new branch covering 3.500 square metres will open in Eindhoven, allowing visitors and residents in the south to admire parts of the collections as well. The plan is for the Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven to open in six to eight years on the Dommel River, a new park in the heart of the city that is just a few minutes' walk from the main train station.

New museum in Eindhoven to strengthen Brainport region

The Rijksmuseum and Eindhoven’s municipality have partnered up to make the new museum possible, along with tech company ASML as a founding partner. “The museum will be a dynamic meeting place with an open character and the unmistakable Rijksmuseum character,” the organisations wrote in a press release.