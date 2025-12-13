Rijksmuseum announces plans to open branch in Eindhoven
The Rijksmuseum and the municipality of Eindhoven have announced in a joint statement that they plan to build a branch of the world-famous Dutch museum in Eindhoven.
Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven to launch in six to eight years
The Rijksmuseum is the Netherlands’ national museum of art and history, located in Amsterdam. With famous pieces of artwork by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Frans Hals, Rachel Ruys and many others on display, the Dutch museum attracts visitors from all over the world.
Now, a new branch covering 3.500 square metres will open in Eindhoven, allowing visitors and residents in the south to admire parts of the collections as well. The plan is for the Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven to open in six to eight years on the Dommel River, a new park in the heart of the city that is just a few minutes' walk from the main train station.
New museum in Eindhoven to strengthen Brainport region
The Rijksmuseum and Eindhoven’s municipality have partnered up to make the new museum possible, along with tech company ASML as a founding partner. “The museum will be a dynamic meeting place with an open character and the unmistakable Rijksmuseum character,” the organisations wrote in a press release.
Plans for the Eindhoven branch of the Rijksmuseum will be further developed in the coming year. "The Rijksmuseum is by and for everyone. The museum boasts a world-renowned collection of over 1 million objects and is constantly working to share this collection with the rest of the Netherlands in various ways,” said general director of the Rijksmuseum Taco Dibbits. “The Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven is an important step in making the collection even more accessible in the southern Netherlands.”
CEO of ASML Christophe Fouquet is also enthusiastic about the launch of the new museum. “Attracting this world-renowned institution to the region not only offers more people the opportunity to enjoy the museum's artistic and cultural treasures, but also strengthens Brainport Eindhoven as a cultural destination and a great place to live and work," he said.