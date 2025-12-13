Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Rijksmuseum announces plans to open branch in Eindhoven

Rijksmuseum announces plans to open branch in Eindhoven

Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The Rijksmuseum and the municipality of Eindhoven have announced in a joint statement that they plan to build a branch of the world-famous Dutch museum in Eindhoven.

Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven to launch in six to eight years

The Rijksmuseum is the Netherlands’ national museum of art and history, located in Amsterdam. With famous pieces of artwork by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Frans Hals, Rachel Ruys and many others on display, the Dutch museum attracts visitors from all over the world.

Now, a new branch covering 3.500 square metres will open in Eindhoven, allowing visitors and residents in the south to admire parts of the collections as well. The plan is for the Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven to open in six to eight years on the Dommel River, a new park in the heart of the city that is just a few minutes' walk from the main train station.

New museum in Eindhoven to strengthen Brainport region

The Rijksmuseum and Eindhoven’s municipality have partnered up to make the new museum possible, along with tech company ASML as a founding partner. “The museum will be a dynamic meeting place with an open character and the unmistakable Rijksmuseum character,” the organisations wrote in a press release

Plans for the Eindhoven branch of the Rijksmuseum will be further developed in the coming year. "The Rijksmuseum is by and for everyone. The museum boasts a world-renowned collection of over 1 million objects and is constantly working to share this collection with the rest of the Netherlands in various ways,” said general director of the Rijksmuseum Taco Dibbits. “The Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven is an important step in making the collection even more accessible in the southern Netherlands.”

CEO of ASML Christophe Fouquet is also enthusiastic about the launch of the new museum. “Attracting this world-renowned institution to the region not only offers more people the opportunity to enjoy the museum's artistic and cultural treasures, but also strengthens Brainport Eindhoven as a cultural destination and a great place to live and work," he said.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Mural in Eindhoven named most beautiful in the worldMural in Eindhoven named most beautiful in the world
Renovations may close Eindhoven Airport for five months in 2027Renovations may close Eindhoven Airport for five months in 2027
5 things to do in Eindhoven5 things to do in Eindhoven
5 things to do in Haarlem5 things to do in Haarlem
Saturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friendsSaturday markets in the Netherlands: Food, flowers and friends
The best cheese markets in the NetherlandsThe best cheese markets in the Netherlands
Skiing in the Netherlands: Best places to go for winter funSkiing in the Netherlands: Best places to go for winter fun
A brief history of opera in the Netherlands and the Dutch National Opera (DNO)A brief history of opera in the Netherlands and the Dutch National Opera (DNO)
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.