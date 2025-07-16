IamExpat is giving away 3 tickets to a powerful evening with Jitske Kramer, Dutch bestselling author, corporate anthropologist and international speaker, to explore the messy middle of transformation. To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there! You could be one of 3 lucky winners Location: BIMHUIS Amsterdam Date: September 3, 2025 at 7.30pm-9.30pm Language: English Including: Networking drinks Number of tickets available: 3 Find out more on the Tricky Times website

Tricky Times: How to lead change when the world gets messy Change rarely comes easily. Especially not now. We are living in liminal times, caught between what was and what will be - a time when clarity dissolves and transformation begins. Amidst uncertainty, shifting power structures, and conflicting narratives, many of us feel the weight of these challenging times. How do we lead ourselves and others when the path ahead is unclear?

To mark the release of the English edition of Tricky Times, you're welcome to a unique public lecture where Jitske Kramer brings the insights of her book to life. A talk, an interview, Q&A and networking A dynamic talk by Jitske Kramer on how to navigate the chaos of change, deal with tricksters and become a liminal leader in these in-between times.

A live interview and sharp reflections by Dolf Jansen, Dutch/Irish comedian, columnist and host, bringing humour and critical perspective to the conversation.

A participatory Q&A with the audience, allowing you to engage with Jitske and Dolf on your own questions about leading in uncertainty.

A vibrant networking reception with drinks and deeper dialogue, where you can connect with other leaders and change makers navigating tricky times. A public evening talk for thinkers and change-makers This evening is designed for leaders, change-makers, HR professionals, team facilitators, educators, coaches, consultants, thinkers, and doers. For anyone who wants to better understand what is going on in society, in organisations, and within themselves, and who wants to act wisely amid complexity. Why Tricky Times matters now Tricky Times: Navigating the Messy Middle of Change is Jitske Kramer’s newest book, now translated into English. In it, Jitske unravels the hidden patterns of change, using her years of work as an anthropologist to reveal how people and cultures navigate uncertainty and transformation. We live in what Jitske calls a trickster culture - a time when truth is twisted, power structures shift, and old stories no longer fit. In clear, engaging language, she shares stories and lessons from around the world, helping us see the opportunities within chaos and recognise the pitfalls that can derail change.