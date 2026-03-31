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Yoah: A Japanese circus phenomenon at the theatre DeLaMar in Amsterdam

Yoah: A Japanese circus phenomenon at the theatre DeLaMar in Amsterdam

Header photo: © Kei Yamada

Yoah: A Japanese circus phenomenon at the theatre DeLaMar in Amsterdam

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DeLaMar Theatre, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL Amsterdam
From 25 euros
Get your tickets now!

You'll be mystified by Yoah, the circus phenomenon of 2025. Breathtaking acrobatic acts and dizzying aerial displays promise a magical experience, accompanied by Japanese culture, traditions, and mythology. Get your tickets!

An unmissable Japanese circus phenomenon

The groundbreaking show, Yoah, by Japan’s most talked about circus company, Cirquework, is making its long-awaited debut in the Netherlands! Yoah combines Japanese elements with innovative digital effects, offering a fresh and exciting perspective on contemporary circus.

Cirquework Yoah
Photo: © Kei Yamada

Guided by the moon, which holds a significant place in Japanese culture, the story follows a young woman on a mystical journey, exploring themes of fear, loneliness, and hope. In this show, breathtaking acrobatic acts and dizzying aerials melt together with Japanese drums, electronic beats, traditional dances, and digital effects. In short: Yoah promises to be a magical experience for all your senses! 

The story of Yoah

Yoah tells a story of hope in a time when many people are lacking just that. In a familiar, timeless tale, a young woman has lost all hope in her life. On her unfolding journey, she meets divine, symbolic creatures inspired by the Japanese concept of the marebito.

With love for Japanese culture, traditions, and mythology, this story explores fear, loneliness, but above all: hope. You'll be mystified by the circus phenomenon of 2025. This is a "language no problem" performance.  

Cirquework Yoah Fotografie Kei Yamada
Photo: © Kei Yamada

Get your tickets now!

Prepare for a captivating night out at the theatre in Amsterdam. Get your tickets on the DeLaMar website.

Get your tickets now!
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