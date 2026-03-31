You'll be mystified by Yoah, the circus phenomenon of 2025. Breathtaking acrobatic acts and dizzying aerial displays promise a magical experience, accompanied by Japanese culture, traditions, and mythology. Get your tickets!

An unmissable Japanese circus phenomenon

The groundbreaking show, Yoah, by Japan’s most talked about circus company, Cirquework, is making its long-awaited debut in the Netherlands! Yoah combines Japanese elements with innovative digital effects, offering a fresh and exciting perspective on contemporary circus.



Photo: © Kei Yamada

Guided by the moon, which holds a significant place in Japanese culture, the story follows a young woman on a mystical journey, exploring themes of fear, loneliness, and hope. In this show, breathtaking acrobatic acts and dizzying aerials melt together with Japanese drums, electronic beats, traditional dances, and digital effects. In short: Yoah promises to be a magical experience for all your senses!