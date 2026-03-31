Yoah: A Japanese circus phenomenon at the theatre DeLaMar in Amsterdam
Header photo: © Kei Yamada
Yoah: A Japanese circus phenomenon at the theatre DeLaMar in Amsterdam
You'll be mystified by Yoah, the circus phenomenon of 2025. Breathtaking acrobatic acts and dizzying aerial displays promise a magical experience, accompanied by Japanese culture, traditions, and mythology. Get your tickets!
An unmissable Japanese circus phenomenon
The groundbreaking show, Yoah, by Japan’s most talked about circus company, Cirquework, is making its long-awaited debut in the Netherlands! Yoah combines Japanese elements with innovative digital effects, offering a fresh and exciting perspective on contemporary circus.
Photo: © Kei Yamada
Guided by the moon, which holds a significant place in Japanese culture, the story follows a young woman on a mystical journey, exploring themes of fear, loneliness, and hope. In this show, breathtaking acrobatic acts and dizzying aerials melt together with Japanese drums, electronic beats, traditional dances, and digital effects. In short: Yoah promises to be a magical experience for all your senses!
The story of Yoah
Yoah tells a story of hope in a time when many people are lacking just that. In a familiar, timeless tale, a young woman has lost all hope in her life. On her unfolding journey, she meets divine, symbolic creatures inspired by the Japanese concept of the marebito.
With love for Japanese culture, traditions, and mythology, this story explores fear, loneliness, but above all: hope. You'll be mystified by the circus phenomenon of 2025. This is a "language no problem" performance.
Photo: © Kei Yamada
Get your tickets now!
Prepare for a captivating night out at the theatre in Amsterdam. Get your tickets on the DeLaMar website.