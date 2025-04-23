Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North

Home
Departing from This Is Holland, Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam Giethoorn
From 74,50 euros
Book your trip

Giethoorn is one of the most beautiful places in the Netherlands, and visiting it is like entering a fairytale. In this Dutch village, the inhabitants get around by boat, bicycle or on foot. On the Hop On Hop Off Holland tour in a luxury coach to Giethoorn, you'll have plenty of time to explore one of the most beautiful villages in the Netherlands. 

Highlights of the Hop On Hop Off day trips to Giethoorn

Dubbed the Venice of the North, Giethoorn is a wonderland of canals weaving and winding their way around the unspoilt Dutch countryside - and it’s packed with things to do. If you’re looking to break away from Amsterdam’s hustle and bustle, but still want those quaint Dutch canal views, you need to visit the gorgeous Giethoorn!

Giethoorn, with its bridges, canals and characteristic buildings, is downright picturesque. Walk across the Binnenpad and bask in the unparalleled atmosphere of Giethoorn. Have a tasty lunch at one of Giethoorn's excellent catering establishments, many of them located in a beautiful spot overlooking the water!

As a car-free village, there’s no better way to discover all the sights and sounds than by water. The stunning canals of Giethoorn are beckoning, so jump onboard a boat and get ready to explore!  A fantastic canal cruise through the canals of Giethoorn is, of course, included in your Giethoorn tour

Schedule

Here's the schedule of the Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn:

  • 10am: Departure from Amsterdam (Overhoeksplein) travelling by luxury coach 
  • 12pm: Arrival in Giethoorn
  • 4pm: Departure from Giethoorn  
  • 6pm: Back in Amsterdam

What to expect on the Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn

Here's what you can expect on the Hop on Hop off day trip to Giethoorn:

Discover Giethoorn on your own 

  • 4 hours of your own time in Giethoorn. 
  • 1 hr Canal Cruise by authentic Giethoorn boat.
  • Departure from This is Holland with a waiting room, coffee bar and toilets. 

Transport by luxury coach 

  • Hop On Hop Off tours bring you close to the centre of Giethoorn. 
  • You'll have an experienced and hospitable driver with local knowledge. 

Information leaflet

  • You'll get an information leaflet with walking tour info and highlights of Giethoorn.
  • The information is printed in English, Spanish, Italian, French and German.
  • It contains discounts on attractions and museums.

Ticket prices

  • The tour bus ticket prices start at 74,50 euros.
  • No hidden costs - no booking fees.

Plan your visit to Giethoorn

The Hop on Hop off Holland tour to Giethoorn departs from This is Holland at Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam.

To get to This is Holland, take the free ferry from pier F3 behind Central Station. Look for the ferry going in the direction of Buiksloterweg. It's only a three-minute ferry ride to the opposite side. When you get off the ferry, turn left. Look up and you will see a round building flying the Dutch flag - that means you've successfully arrived at This is Holland!

If you feel like it, you might even feel like spending time there: This is Holland involves a 5D flight experience. By visiting this attraction you can learn the history of Holland while enjoying four entertaining shows and experiencing a flight simulation over the country's must-see locations. 

Book your Hop On Hop Off tour to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North

Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North, are unmissable opportunities that visitors will remember for years to come! Book your trip on the Hop On Hop Off website.

