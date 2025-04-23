Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North

Giethoorn is one of the most beautiful places in the Netherlands, and visiting it is like entering a fairytale. In this Dutch village, the inhabitants get around by boat, bicycle or on foot. On the Hop On Hop Off Holland tour in a luxury coach to Giethoorn, you'll have plenty of time to explore one of the most beautiful villages in the Netherlands.

Highlights of the Hop On Hop Off day trips to Giethoorn

Dubbed the Venice of the North, Giethoorn is a wonderland of canals weaving and winding their way around the unspoilt Dutch countryside - and it’s packed with things to do. If you’re looking to break away from Amsterdam’s hustle and bustle, but still want those quaint Dutch canal views, you need to visit the gorgeous Giethoorn!

Giethoorn, with its bridges, canals and characteristic buildings, is downright picturesque. Walk across the Binnenpad and bask in the unparalleled atmosphere of Giethoorn. Have a tasty lunch at one of Giethoorn's excellent catering establishments, many of them located in a beautiful spot overlooking the water!

As a car-free village, there’s no better way to discover all the sights and sounds than by water. The stunning canals of Giethoorn are beckoning, so jump onboard a boat and get ready to explore! A fantastic canal cruise through the canals of Giethoorn is, of course, included in your Giethoorn tour.