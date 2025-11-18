Bookmark

This winter, as festive lights illuminate the Netherlands, let Sinfonia Rotterdam be your guide to an extraordinary celebration. Experience this radiant Christmas concert series in December in Rotterdam, Hulst, and The Hague, a perfect way to embrace the spirit of the season. Grab your tickets! Three magical concerts Rotterdam, Grand Hall, de Doelen, Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 8.15pm

Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 8.15pm Hulst, Basilica, Saturday, December, 20, 2025, 8pm

Saturday, December, 20, 2025, 8pm The Hague, Concert Hall Amare, Sunday, December 21, 2025, 3pm The Rotterdam date includes Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, performed by the exceptional Edwin Eung Soo Kim. Photo: © Bas Czerwinski A festive and inspiring programme Under the baton of chief conductor Conrad van Alphen, Sinfonia Rotterdam brings together more than 120 performers for an evening that sparkles with warmth and artistic brilliance. The programme opens with Maessen’s Christmas Carol Suite, a charming suite of Christmas Carols culminating in Handel’s famous Hallelujah Chorus.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, one of the most uplifting works ever written, forms the heart of the programme. Its famous Ode to Joy, chosen in 1972 as the anthem of the European Union, celebrates ideals particularly suitable during the festive season: unity, hope and shared humanity. The orchestra is joined by the Octopus Symphonic Choir, prepared by Bart van Reyn, and vocal soloists from the International Vocal Competition (IVC): Esther Kouwenhoven, soprano

soprano Deirdre Angenent, mezzo-soprano

mezzo-soprano Sander de Jong, tenor

tenor Hans Voschezang, baritone Young intern musicians from Codarts and the Royal Conservatoire add further energy and colour to this festive production. A truly international orchestra With musicians from more than 13 nationalities, Sinfonia Rotterdam brings a distinctly global spirit to the Dutch music scene. This diversity is not only reflected in the orchestra’s warm, vibrant sound but also resonates beautifully with the international community in the Netherlands. For expats far from home during the holidays, the concerts provide a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, offering a place to share in cultural celebrations with people from all around the world.

A holiday experience not to miss Whether you are a seasoned concertgoer or attending your very first classical performance, this Christmas series offers an experience filled with emotion, brilliance and connection. Bring friends, family or new acquaintances and let the music of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy inspire you as the year draws to a close. Celebrate the season with Sinfonia Rotterdam and let the spirit of togetherness ring out in glorious sound. Photo: © Bas Czerwinski Concert programme Here's what's on the programme at the Sinfonia Rotterdam Christmas Concert: Maessen: Christmas Carol Suite

Christmas Carol Suite Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto (only in Rotterdam)

Violin Concerto (only in Rotterdam) Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 "Choral Symphony"