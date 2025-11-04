Sinterklaas arrives in the Netherlands

Bookmark

Sinterklaas is on his way to the Netherlands and the date of his arrival has been set! This is one of the most beloved times of year for families and kids in the Netherlands. If you're wondering who on earth Sinterklaas is and why he gets a big parade in every city, you might want to read this guide to Sinterklaas in the Netherlands. Sinterklaas arrives in many cities The national arrival, which is broadcast on television each year, will be shown on the Dutch television station NPO 3. From Monday, November 10, Het Sinterklaasjournaal (Sinterklaas News) will be broadcast at 6pm each day, also on NPO3, making it perfect for if your children speak Dutch, or indeed for anyone learning Dutch. But of course, Sint will be making regional appearances - horse, Piets and all - in many cities in the Netherlands! Find out when and where Sinterklaas will be arriving: Here are the dates of the arrival of Sinterklaas in various Dutch cities: November 15 - Texel The national arrival of Sinterklaas takes place in Texel this year. The steamboat will head in the direction of the largest of the Wadden Islands on November 15, arriving at 12pm. The mayor of Texel, Mark Pol, will give Sinterklaas a warm welcome before Sinterklaas and his helpers parade along the streets. This is the first time in more than 40 years that one of the Wadden Islands has hosted the national arrival of Sinterklaas.

November 15 - Leiden The arrival of Sinterklaas in Leiden takes place on November 15. Follow Sinterklaas from his arrival at Beestenmarkt to his destination at Garenmarkt during the day! And that's not all - the kids will be entertained with games, bouncy castles, and more. November 15 - Arrival in Maastricht Sinterklaas will be arriving on Saturday, mooring his boat on the Meuse River between the Sint Servaasbrug and the Wilhelminabrug. There will be activities taking place at the Kesselkade, giving a festive air, and Sinterklaas' tour through the city will be a large affair. Families with kids can gather at City Hall on the Markt and in the Brusselsepoort shopping centre to welcome Sinterklaas. November 15 - Arrival in The Hague Sinterklaas will sail in via the famous Scheveningen waters at 11.15am to greet all the children from The Hague. The Sinterklaas will leave Scheveningen at 12.30pm and take a carriage ride to The Hague, where he will parade through the main shopping streets, typically starting at Keizerstraat and finishing at the Plein. November 15 - Arrival in Rotterdam Sinterklaas will sail in via the famous port to greet all the children from Rotterdam at 12.30pm. After a musical welcome, he will begin his journey through the city centre, eventually ending at Grotekerkplein, where there's plenty of fun and games for the kids, including getting their own Piet diplomas!

November 15 - Arrival in Eindhoven Sinterklaas will greet all the children of Eindhoven at a welcome party on Stadhuisplein. There will be exciting activities for all the children, and you will be able to greet Sinterklaas in the city centre. November 16 - Arrival in Amsterdam Sinterklaas will arrive in Amsterdam at around 10am via the Amstel. He will leave his boat behind at the Maritime Museum at 11:30am and spend some time meeting and greeting some lucky children from various organisations, as well as the Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema. He sets off again at 1pm to do a street tour of the Dutch capital on his horse Amerigo, ending at 3.30pm at Leidseplein so be sure to check where to go if you want to greet him. November 16 - Arrival in Utrecht Sinterklaas will enter Utrecht at 11.30am from the Ledig Erf, and float along the famous and picturesque city canal, the Oudegracht, reaching the Weerdsluis at 1pm, where there will be live music and fun for all the family. From 2pm, Sinterklass and the Petes will parade via Jacobsstraat, Viestraat and Ouderkerkhof, with activities for children at the Domplein. Sint will arrive at the Domplein at 3pm and the festivities will start to wrap up at 3.30pm. November 22 - Arrival in Delft Sinterklaas' boat can be found in the Delft Oostsingel at noon, after which Sinterklaas and his companions will head to the Markt via a number of streets to greet as many children as possible.