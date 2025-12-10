GoVolta introduces affordable rail route between Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg
A new Dutch rail company GoVolta has announced the launch of an affordable international train service connecting Amsterdam to Berlin and Hamburg. The first trains will depart in March 2026 with tickets starting at just 10 euros.
Train travel from the Netherlands to Germany for as little as 10 euros
As the first low-cost Dutch train company, GoVolta wants to make it easier and less expensive for travellers to make the switch from plane to train. Therefore, starting from March 2026, the company will launch trains from Amsterdam to Berlin and Hamburg at affordable prices.
From March 19, trains from Amsterdam to Berlin will run three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, making stops in Amersfoort, Deventer, Hengelo, Bad Bentheim, Osnabrück and Hannover.
The second route from Amsterdam to Hamburg will launch on March 20, also running three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and stopping in Amersfoort, Deventer, Hengelo, Bad Bentheim and Bremen. Both routes will be upgraded to a daily service from the summer of 2026.
"We've noticed that many people would like to take the train, but often end up flying or driving because it's too expensive or too complicated," co-founder of GoVolta, Maarten Bastian said in a press release. "With GoVolta, we're making it very simple: affordable tickets and always a guaranteed seat.” Ticket prices will start from as low as 10 euros.
GoVolta plans to expand affordable rail service throughout Europe
Not only will travellers get an affordable train connection between the Netherlands and Germany, but GoVolta also plans to expand further into Europe, starting with a daily connection between Amsterdam and Paris from December 2026. Future destinations could include Frankfurt, Munich, Copenhagen, Bruges and Basel.
Unlike several international trains where passengers have to stand in the aisles, travellers who choose to use GoVolta will be guaranteed a seat. “With GoVolta, you know what you're getting in just a few clicks: affordable prices, always a reserved seat, and a direct connection," says GoVolta co-founder Hessel Winkelman.
Each train will have 11 carriages with around 820 seats, and will also include a lounge car for travellers to get food and drinks. Passengers will also be able to choose their own seats when booking their tickets, and will have the option to book a complete city break with hotel reservations included.
This is not the first train company to announce an affordable rail connection between the Netherlands and Germany. German-based company Flix recently announced an expansion of its budget rail services to the Netherlands, giving travellers hope that international train travel won’t always cost an arm and a leg.