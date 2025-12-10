GoVolta introduces affordable rail route between Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg

A new Dutch rail company GoVolta has announced the launch of an affordable international train service connecting Amsterdam to Berlin and Hamburg. The first trains will depart in March 2026 with tickets starting at just 10 euros.

As the first low-cost Dutch train company, GoVolta wants to make it easier and less expensive for travellers to make the switch from plane to train. Therefore, starting from March 2026, the company will launch trains from Amsterdam to Berlin and Hamburg at affordable prices.

From March 19, trains from Amsterdam to Berlin will run three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, making stops in Amersfoort, Deventer, Hengelo, Bad Bentheim, Osnabrück and Hannover.

The second route from Amsterdam to Hamburg will launch on March 20, also running three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and stopping in Amersfoort, Deventer, Hengelo, Bad Bentheim and Bremen. Both routes will be upgraded to a daily service from the summer of 2026.