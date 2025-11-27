M53 line to disappear when Amsterdam launches new metro network in 2027

Amsterdam has released plans for a new metro network that will be launched in December 2027. In order to enable metros to run more frequently, the M53 line will be merged into the M50 to make a single new line.

Amsterdam metro network to get major update in 2027

Over the next two years, Amsterdam will prepare to make some major changes to its metro network to make it more frequent, efficient and reliable.

The number of lines is being reduced: the M53 line will be merged with the M50 to make a new single line that runs from Isolatorweg to Gaasperplas via Zuid. The section of line between Van de Madeweg and Centraal Station will be discontinued.

By operating fewer lines on the same track, Amsterdam can increase metro service frequency and reduce disruptions. Metros will run 10 times per hour during peak hours and eight times per hour during the day.