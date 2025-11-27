Home
M53 line to disappear when Amsterdam launches new metro network in 2027

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com

By Abi Carter

Amsterdam has released plans for a new metro network that will be launched in December 2027. In order to enable metros to run more frequently, the M53 line will be merged into the M50 to make a single new line. 

Amsterdam metro network to get major update in 2027

Over the next two years, Amsterdam will prepare to make some major changes to its metro network to make it more frequent, efficient and reliable.

The number of lines is being reduced: the M53 line will be merged with the M50 to make a new single line that runs from Isolatorweg to Gaasperplas via Zuid. The section of line between Van de Madeweg and Centraal Station will be discontinued.

By operating fewer lines on the same track, Amsterdam can increase metro service frequency and reduce disruptions. Metros will run 10 times per hour during peak hours and eight times per hour during the day. 

Van de Madeweg will therefore become a major transfer point, the city press release says, so metro lines will stop alongside each other on the platform to facilitate transfers. The station will also receive a major facelift. 

City says changes accommodate Amsterdam’s growth

According to the city, the changes “will allow more passengers to use public transport and distribute passenger congestion across various stations and transfer points”. It added that this new network will “accommodate the city’s growth”. 

Over the next two years, the city will prepare for the new metro network by adjusting platform maps and developing a new timetable. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

