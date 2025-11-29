Amsterdam looks to ban fatbikes from busy areas, starting with Vondelpark

Continuing its war against “nuisance” fatbikes, Amsterdam is examining plans to ban them from certain busy parts of the city. Vondelpark looks likely to become the first fatbike-free zone from early next year.

Amsterdam fed up with fatbikes

According to Melanie van der Horst, who heads up traffic and transport for Amsterdam, the municipality receives near-constant complaints from residents about fatbikes.

With the Dutch government being slow to take action - claiming it is hard to make a legal distinction between a fatbike and an electric bicycle - Amsterdam is examining the possibility of taking matters into its own hands with a local bylaw, according to a city press release.

The Dutch capital previously utilised this same bylaw to ban so-called beer bikes (kinds of "bars on wheels" aimed at tourists) from Amsterdam’s city centre, based on numerous reports of nuisance and traffic hazards. Since fatbikes are considered to be a similar nuisance, city officials believe the ban could hold up.