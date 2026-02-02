Fifth day of train delays between Amsterdam and Utrecht due to switch failure

Train disruptions are expected to continue on the route between Amsterdam and Utrecht for the fifth day following a switch failure. ProRail is working with a contractor to make repairs.

Train disruptions between Amsterdam and Utrecht continue

On Monday, February 2, fewer trains will run between Amsterdam and Utrecht as Dutch rail operator ProRail attempts to repair broken switches near Duivendrecht. According to ProRail, fixing the switches is “complex”.

While the switches can be used, it will be under a reduced speed. “We are working with the contractor to determine the best possible approach. The repairs will take place after the weekend,” the rail operator said in a news release on Sunday. Travellers are advised to check the travel planner before departure.

Switch failure disrupts trains on Amsterdam-Utrecht route

The two broken switches were first detected on Thursday, January 29. Despite working overnight to try to repair the switches, the extensive damage meant that trains could only run under severe speed restrictions on Friday.