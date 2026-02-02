Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Fifth day of train delays between Amsterdam and Utrecht due to switch failure

Fifth day of train delays between Amsterdam and Utrecht due to switch failure

The Global Guy / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Train disruptions are expected to continue on the route between Amsterdam and Utrecht for the fifth day following a switch failure. ProRail is working with a contractor to make repairs.

Train disruptions between Amsterdam and Utrecht continue 

On Monday, February 2, fewer trains will run between Amsterdam and Utrecht as Dutch rail operator ProRail attempts to repair broken switches near Duivendrecht. According to ProRail, fixing the switches is “complex”.

While the switches can be used, it will be under a reduced speed. “We are working with the contractor to determine the best possible approach. The repairs will take place after the weekend,” the rail operator said in a news release on Sunday. Travellers are advised to check the travel planner before departure.

Switch failure disrupts trains on Amsterdam-Utrecht route

The two broken switches were first detected on Thursday, January 29. Despite working overnight to try to repair the switches, the extensive damage meant that trains could only run under severe speed restrictions on Friday.

On the weekend, there were still delays as train services on the Amsterdam-Utrecht line were resumed, but with a 40-kilometre-per-hour speed limit and measures taken to secure the switch.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Trains around Schiphol halted for the day due to power outageTrains around Schiphol halted for the day due to power outage
Eurostar passenger numbers rise by 18 percent on Amsterdam-London routeEurostar passenger numbers rise by 18 percent on Amsterdam-London route
These 20 Dutch municipalities have a fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2025These 20 Dutch municipalities have a fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2025
Twiliner launches luxury night bus between Amsterdam, Zurich and BarcelonaTwiliner launches luxury night bus between Amsterdam, Zurich and Barcelona
European Sleeper to run night trains between Amsterdam and MilanEuropean Sleeper to run night trains between Amsterdam and Milan
GoVolta introduces affordable rail route between Amsterdam, Berlin and HamburgGoVolta introduces affordable rail route between Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg
Amsterdam looks to ban fatbikes from busy areas, starting with VondelparkAmsterdam looks to ban fatbikes from busy areas, starting with Vondelpark
M53 line to disappear when Amsterdam launches new metro network in 2027M53 line to disappear when Amsterdam launches new metro network in 2027
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.