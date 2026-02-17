Fewer trains running around Utrecht and Amsterdam from February 20

Train travel around Utrecht and Amsterdam will be disrupted from February 20 until March 1, as ProRail carries out engineering work. Rail passengers should expect crowded trains, detours and longer travel times.

Railway work to disrupt train travel around Utrecht

ProRail just finished emergency repairs to broken switches on the Amsterdam-Utrecht route that caused disruptions over the weekend, and is now set to carry out planned work.

From 11pm on Friday, February 20 until Sunday, March 1, fewer trains will run around the central station in Utrecht. ProRail plans to make improvements to the tracks at Utrecht Centraal, widening platform three and relocating track five.

Anyone travelling between Utrecht and Amsterdam, Utrecht and Schiphol Airport, and Utrecht and Arnhem from February 20 to 27 can expect a reduced train service. Many trains will also leave from different platforms than usual.