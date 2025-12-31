These 20 Dutch municipalities have a fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2025

Alongside eating Oliebollen comes the craziness of fireworks as the Netherlands celebrates New Year’s Eve. This year, a total of 20 Dutch municipalities have chosen to impose a local fireworks ban over the New Year, while several other cities are opting for fireworks-free zones.

Several Dutch cities with fireworks ban for NYE 2025

In 2024, 19 municipalities in the Netherlands banned fireworks for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. This year, 20 out of 342 municipalities have prohibited the use of fireworks.

For the first time this year, Zwolle is enacting a general ban covering the entirety of the municipality. This means that buying and setting off fireworks in these areas will not be permitted, only officially organised fireworks displays will be allowed.

"We want to encourage them to celebrate New Year's Eve in a different way," Zwolle mayor Peter Snijders told RTL Nieuws. "Since last year, we've had a subsidy programme for street and neighbourhood initiatives, which we hope will stimulate community spirit and the development of new traditions." The city is organising its own fireworks show in Park de Wezenlanden.