These 20 Dutch municipalities have a fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2025

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

Alongside eating Oliebollen comes the craziness of fireworks as the Netherlands celebrates New Year’s Eve. This year, a total of 20 Dutch municipalities have chosen to impose a local fireworks ban over the New Year, while several other cities are opting for fireworks-free zones.

Several Dutch cities with fireworks ban for NYE 2025

In 2024, 19 municipalities in the Netherlands banned fireworks for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. This year, 20 out of 342 municipalities have prohibited the use of fireworks.

For the first time this year, Zwolle is enacting a general ban covering the entirety of the municipality. This means that buying and setting off fireworks in these areas will not be permitted, only officially organised fireworks displays will be allowed.

"We want to encourage them to celebrate New Year's Eve in a different way," Zwolle mayor Peter Snijders told RTL Nieuws. "Since last year, we've had a subsidy programme for street and neighbourhood initiatives, which we hope will stimulate community spirit and the development of new traditions." The city is organising its own fireworks show in Park de Wezenlanden. 

Other Dutch cities that will ban personal fireworks as they did in previous years are Alkmaar, Amersfoort, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Bloemendaal, Eindhoven, Haarlem, Heemstede, Heumen, Mook en Middelaar, Nijmegen, Rotterdam, Schiedam, Soest, Tilburg, Utrecht, Utrechtse Heuvelrug and Zutphen. 

More than 100 cities, including Almere, Breda, Amstelveen, The Hague, Doetinchem, Enschede, Groningen and Wageningen, may not have general bans in place, but will introduce fireworks-free zones. This means that fireworks will be forbidden in areas close to zoos, parks, nursing homes and hospitals.

Last year of NYE celebrations before nationwide fireworks ban

It is expected that, despite fireworks-free zones and fireworks bans in several municipalities, more fireworks will be set off this year than in previous years due to the impending ban. Earlier this year, the Dutch parliament approved a motion for a nationwide fireworks ban that is set to apply after New Year’s Eve 2025.

On the first day of fireworks sales, Dutch sellers saw long lines and stores selling fireworks in Germany had to be restocked after Dutch shoppers emptied the shelves. The Red Cross is concerned that the final year of fireworks will lead to more purchases of illegal fireworks, “and this will increase the risk of serious injuries”.

"Lively explosions cause burns, serious injuries to eyes, ears, and severed fingers and hands. They can even cause a concussion," first aid expert with the Red Cross Cees van Romburgh told NOS.

