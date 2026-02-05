Home
Trains at Amsterdam Centraal face major disruptions from February 5

By Simone Jacobs

Major train disruptions are expected at Amsterdam Centraal this week as ProRail continues with renovations. From February 5 to 8, very few to no trains will run to, from and via the main station in the Dutch capital, especially at night. 

Limited train traffic around Amsterdam from Thursday

From 9.45pm on Thursday, February 5, until Sunday, February 8, night train services running to, from and via Amsterdam Centraal will be impacted as planned renovations take place. Trains will not run further than Amsterdam Muiderpoort and Amsterdam Sloterdijk in the evenings until midnight throughout the renovation period. 

Travellers are advised to use the metro and buses instead. Night trains between Amsterdam and Utrecht will also be replaced with buses, NS announced.

Day services will also be affected, with limited train traffic between Amsterdam and Alkmaar, Breukelen, Haarlem, Schiphol Airport, Uitgeest and Weesp. Rail passengers should check the travel planner for updates and expect travel delays.

More renovations for Amsterdam Centraal

ProRail will be carrying out maintenance on cables and platform five at Amsterdam Centraal this week, reducing passenger accessibility. More work is also planned for the main station in the coming weeks.

When NS announced the train timetable for 2026, major maintenance work was mentioned. With this in mind, the Dutch rail company warned that there would be timetable changes and disruptions from January. 

Amsterdam isn’t the only city affected, as construction at The Hague Central Station began at the end of January, lasting until mid-February, affecting train traffic throughout The Hague

