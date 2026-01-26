Major train disruptions around The Hague from January 29 amid renovations

There are set to be major disruptions to train traffic as the next construction phase at The Hague Central Station begins. From January 29 to February 16, very few to no trains will run to, from and via the main station in The Hague.

Limited train traffic around The Hague from January 29

From January 29 to February 16, the final and most intensive phase of renovations will take place at The Hague Central Station. Dutch rail company NS warns that crowds and longer waiting times can be expected.

While the work is being completed, four of the six Sprinter trains between Dordrecht and The Hague Central will not travel further than The Hague HS. The remaining two will continue from The Hague HS to the main station in The Hague.

With ProRail working 24 hours a day during the renovations, passengers can expect fewer trains, more detours and replacement buses. Travellers should also take note of the following further disruptions to public transport services: