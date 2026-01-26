Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Major train disruptions around The Hague from January 29 amid renovations

Major train disruptions around The Hague from January 29 amid renovations

Menno van der Haven / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

There are set to be major disruptions to train traffic as the next construction phase at The Hague Central Station begins. From January 29 to February 16, very few to no trains will run to, from and via the main station in The Hague.

Limited train traffic around The Hague from January 29

From January 29 to February 16, the final and most intensive phase of renovations will take place at The Hague Central Station. Dutch rail company NS warns that crowds and longer waiting times can be expected.

While the work is being completed, four of the six Sprinter trains between Dordrecht and The Hague Central will not travel further than The Hague HS. The remaining two will continue from The Hague HS to the main station in The Hague.

With ProRail working 24 hours a day during the renovations, passengers can expect fewer trains, more detours and replacement buses. Travellers should also take note of the following further disruptions to public transport services:

  • January 29-30: no trains to The Hague HS and Voorburg
  • January 31-February 1: no trains running between The Hague Central and stations HS, Ypenburg and Mariahoeve. 
  • February 2-6: no trains running between The Hague Central and stations HS and Ypenburg
  • February 7: no trains between The Hague Central and The Hague HS/Delft and between Delft/The Hague HS and Leiden.
  • February 7-8: no trains running between The Hague Central and stations HS and Ypenburg
  • February 9-15: no trains running between The Hague Central and The Hague HS

Use the NS travel planner for travel advice during the disruptions.

Renovations to improve tracks between The Hague and Rotterdam

ProRail is overhauling the tracks at The Hague Central to allow trains to run faster and more reliably between The Hague and Leiden, Gouda, Utrecht and Rotterdam. This is the final phase of the renovation; after replacing tracks and switches in many areas, the rail operator will work on the overhead lines, safety systems and new accessible platforms.

The 12 tracks running through The Hague have been divided into three sectors and during the final phase, two of the sectors will be worked on at the same time. “This is the most challenging step of the project,” ProRail construction manager Dennis Cats said in a news release.

“Tackling two sectors simultaneously within a tight timeframe is only possible through continuous work: 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's intensive, but this way we minimise the overall disruption for travellers and prepare the station for the future in one go.”

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Public transport in major Dutch cities saved from planned budget cutsPublic transport in major Dutch cities saved from planned budget cuts
Planned budget cuts for Dutch public transport to be scrappedPlanned budget cuts for Dutch public transport to be scrapped
NATO summit in The Hague: What disruptions can Dutch residents expect?NATO summit in The Hague: What disruptions can Dutch residents expect?
Why are Dutch buses and trams all honking their horns on June 10?Why are Dutch buses and trams all honking their horns on June 10?
Public transport ticket prices to see sharp rise in 3 largest Dutch citiesPublic transport ticket prices to see sharp rise in 3 largest Dutch cities
The Hague public transport will be free for children until the end of 2026The Hague public transport will be free for children until the end of 2026
The Hague overtakes Amsterdam as Dutch city with worst car trafficThe Hague overtakes Amsterdam as Dutch city with worst car traffic
These 20 Dutch municipalities have a fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2025These 20 Dutch municipalities have a fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2025
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.