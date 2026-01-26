Major train disruptions around The Hague from January 29 amid renovations
There are set to be major disruptions to train traffic as the next construction phase at The Hague Central Station begins. From January 29 to February 16, very few to no trains will run to, from and via the main station in The Hague.
Limited train traffic around The Hague from January 29
From January 29 to February 16, the final and most intensive phase of renovations will take place at The Hague Central Station. Dutch rail company NS warns that crowds and longer waiting times can be expected.
While the work is being completed, four of the six Sprinter trains between Dordrecht and The Hague Central will not travel further than The Hague HS. The remaining two will continue from The Hague HS to the main station in The Hague.
With ProRail working 24 hours a day during the renovations, passengers can expect fewer trains, more detours and replacement buses. Travellers should also take note of the following further disruptions to public transport services:
- January 29-30: no trains to The Hague HS and Voorburg
- January 31-February 1: no trains running between The Hague Central and stations HS, Ypenburg and Mariahoeve.
- February 2-6: no trains running between The Hague Central and stations HS and Ypenburg
- February 7: no trains between The Hague Central and The Hague HS/Delft and between Delft/The Hague HS and Leiden.
- February 7-8: no trains running between The Hague Central and stations HS and Ypenburg
- February 9-15: no trains running between The Hague Central and The Hague HS
Use the NS travel planner for travel advice during the disruptions.
Renovations to improve tracks between The Hague and Rotterdam
ProRail is overhauling the tracks at The Hague Central to allow trains to run faster and more reliably between The Hague and Leiden, Gouda, Utrecht and Rotterdam. This is the final phase of the renovation; after replacing tracks and switches in many areas, the rail operator will work on the overhead lines, safety systems and new accessible platforms.
The 12 tracks running through The Hague have been divided into three sectors and during the final phase, two of the sectors will be worked on at the same time. “This is the most challenging step of the project,” ProRail construction manager Dennis Cats said in a news release.
“Tackling two sectors simultaneously within a tight timeframe is only possible through continuous work: 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's intensive, but this way we minimise the overall disruption for travellers and prepare the station for the future in one go.”