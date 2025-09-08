Public transport in major Dutch cities saved from planned budget cuts

People in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague can breathe a small sigh of relief as the planned public transport budget cuts totalling 110 million euros have been scrapped. The cuts would have caused a sharp rise in ticket prices.

Budget cuts for Dutch public transport scrapped

Earlier this year, the government announced plans to cut 110 million euros from the public transport budget for the three biggest Dutch cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, from next year. This is 10 percent of the 1,1 billion euros that is usually allocated for the cities’ annual public transport needs.

The Dutch cities warned that fare prices could increase by up to 12 percent if the cuts were to go forward, while public transport operators protested the budget cuts with a 110-second standstill and 20 seconds of honking.

Sources confirmed to NOS that these plans have now been scrapped. The budget cuts will no longer apply for 2026 and part of 2027. Before the summer recess, the House of Representatives voted in favour of reversing the cuts, and discussions have resumed in the lead-up to Budget Day in September.