Public transport in major Dutch cities saved from planned budget cuts

rawf8 / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

People in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague can breathe a small sigh of relief as the planned public transport budget cuts totalling 110 million euros have been scrapped. The cuts would have caused a sharp rise in ticket prices.

Budget cuts for Dutch public transport scrapped

Earlier this year, the government announced plans to cut 110 million euros from the public transport budget for the three biggest Dutch cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, from next year. This is 10 percent of the 1,1 billion euros that is usually allocated for the cities’ annual public transport needs.

The Dutch cities warned that fare prices could increase by up to 12 percent if the cuts were to go forward, while public transport operators protested the budget cuts with a 110-second standstill and 20 seconds of honking

Sources confirmed to NOS that these plans have now been scrapped. The budget cuts will no longer apply for 2026 and part of 2027. Before the summer recess, the House of Representatives voted in favour of reversing the cuts, and discussions have resumed in the lead-up to Budget Day in September. 

Dutch public transport not completely out of the woods

Many feel a great sense of relief that public transport won’t see significant price increases next year. "We've been fighting hard for this for a year," Melanie van der Horst, alderman for transport and chair of the Amsterdam Transport Region, told Het Parool. "If this is officially announced on Budget Day, we'll be thrilled. This means that public transport in our regions will remain affordable and reliable for our passengers for the foreseeable future."

While the halt to the plans is encouraging, other cuts loom. The 225 million euros allocated for student public transport cards is still slated for cuts. Parliament aims to eliminate these reductions; however, it has not yet submitted any plans. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

