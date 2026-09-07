Prince’s Day - Budget Day

The royal family shows its involvement with Dutch politics on Prince’s Day! Prince’s Day (Prinsjesdag) marks the opening of the Dutch parliamentary season - which can also be referred to as Budget Day - and it comes paired with the king’s address to the Dutch government.

About Prince’s Day (Prinsjesdag)

Prince’s Day marks the opening of the Dutch parliamentary season. The day typically comes paired with the gorgeous Glass Carriage, the King’s address to the Dutch government and many rituals and festivities in The Hague, the political centre of the Netherlands. Usually, the public can expect live music performances, military demonstrations, theatre, museums with special programmes and access to significant buildings that are usually closed to the public.

The Glass Carriage

One of the most emblematic events of the day is the tour that the monarchs traditionally make with the Golden Carriage (Gouden Koets) from Noordeinde Palace to the Ridderzaal of the Binnenhof. However, on January 13 2022, King Willem-Alexander announced that he would not ride in the Golden Carriage until all citizens feel they are equal and given fair opportunities. Since then, a "Glass Carriage" has been in use instead. This was built in 1826 and is the oldest carriage in the Royal collection.

Departing at 1pm and typically televised, the carriage brings select members of the Dutch Royal Family along a one-kilometre route through The Hague in a procession that features prominent members of the military and high-ranking officials. Lining the route are orchestras and, of course, spectators fascinated by the traditional procession. The route has had to change this year due to renovations at the Binnenhof, so check the maps before you head out.