Jaarmarkt market on Scheveningen boulevard

Breathe in the sea air, take a stroll along the boulevard, have a dip in the ocean and round off your beach day browsing through the bustling Jaarmarkt market in Scheveningen.

The main pedestrian thoroughfare by the beach at Scheveningen hosts one of the most vibrant markets taking place throughout the warmer months of the year, not least because it occurs at the most famous seaside resort in the Netherlands. Don’t miss the Jaarmarkt market in spring and summer on the promenade.

A market in modern Scheveningen

The new, modernised boulevard south of the Kurhaus Hotel is a hive of activity. Designed by Spanish architect and urban designer Manuel de Sola-Morales, the innovative streetscape was completed in 2013. It offers both protection against coastal erosion and a perfect location for hosting a large market. It has different elevation levels for cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles, as well as being a defence against the sea and keeping Scheveningen secure.

What better place to have a market than Scheveningen Boulevard, where, after browsing and shopping, you can choose between the beach, the famous pier, Sea Life or a fancy lunch at the majestic Kurhaus Hotel.