Jaarmarkt market on Scheveningen boulevard
Jaarmarkt market on Scheveningen boulevard
Breathe in the sea air, take a stroll along the boulevard, have a dip in the ocean and round off your beach day browsing through the bustling Jaarmarkt market in Scheveningen.
The main pedestrian thoroughfare by the beach at Scheveningen hosts one of the most vibrant markets taking place throughout the warmer months of the year, not least because it occurs at the most famous seaside resort in the Netherlands. Don’t miss the Jaarmarkt market in spring and summer on the promenade.
A market in modern Scheveningen
The new, modernised boulevard south of the Kurhaus Hotel is a hive of activity. Designed by Spanish architect and urban designer Manuel de Sola-Morales, the innovative streetscape was completed in 2013. It offers both protection against coastal erosion and a perfect location for hosting a large market. It has different elevation levels for cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles, as well as being a defence against the sea and keeping Scheveningen secure.
What better place to have a market than Scheveningen Boulevard, where, after browsing and shopping, you can choose between the beach, the famous pier, Sea Life or a fancy lunch at the majestic Kurhaus Hotel.
When is the Jaarmarkt 2026 taking place in Scheveningen?
The Scheveningen Jaarmarkt 2026 takes place on the following days, between 11am and 5pm:
- April 11-12, 2026
- May 2-3, 2026
- June 6-7, 2026
- July 18-19, 2026
- August 8-9, 2026
- September 12-13, 2026
- October 10-11, 2026
Getting to Jaarmarkt Scheveningen
Scheveningen is only about 15 minutes from the centre of The Hague by public transport or by cycling. From Hollands Spoor and The Hague Central railway stations, take trams 1,9 or 11. Bus 22 and 23, which go in the direction of Scheveningen, also pass through the city centre of The Hague.
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