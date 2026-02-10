The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS) Pro: Online information session

Here are the master's programmes at The Hague University of Applied Sciences Pro (THUAS PRO) :

Are you seeking to gain more specific knowledge in a particular field? Within their English MBA programme, THUAS offers two innovative programmes in addition to the MBA regular programme, designed to elevate your expertise and career prospects.

As a graduate, you will be able to boost your career with enhanced business knowledge, matching technological and economic changes with social, ethical, and sustainability aspects through effective leadership and a comprehensive vision.

The comprehensive MBA regular programme covers finance, marketing, management and personal leadership development, and provides you with a well-rounded foundation in business essentials. Choosing this path allows for greater flexibility in your career options, as it equips you with versatile skills that are applicable across various industries.

This degree programme teaches you the skills to evaluate large datasets and make informed decisions, while driving improvements in areas such as development, marketing, finance and HRM based on data-driven insights.

As a graduate, you will be well-prepared to take on roles such as financial analyst, corporate finance manager or chief financial officer.

This degree programme teaches you how to draw strategic conclusions based on an integrated, company-wide view and modern analysis techniques, enhancing the performance of your organisation across strategy, operations, marketing, finance and HRM (Human Resources Management).

Career opportunities

As a graduate, you will be able to step into roles such as data analyst, big data consultant or chief data officer.

MFMC - Master of Financial Management and Control

A master with special attention to data-driven business control. Companies see their markets grow as a result of globalisation. They experience that they are dealing with data-driven business control in their own and other cultures.

Their financial decision-makers must therefore not only know everything about Finance and Control, but they also have to be familiar with the intercultural aspects of doing business. Extensive attention is paid to both elements in the part-time Master of Financial Management and Control from THUAS Pro.

Career opportunities

If you successfully complete this master's degree, you will meet the profile of the business controller with intercultural knowledge and skills. This offers you many opportunities for a challenging career.

MICM - Master of International Communication Management

Develop your professional and practical management skills in communication.

Today, almost any organisation, whether it is a government department, an international organisation or a (multinational) company, cannot exist without a carefully considered communication strategy. Communication is essential in the profile of every organisation. At the same time, communication practices are also under fire.

What is true? If there is just a little doubt about the truth, it is called fake news. How can you deal with that as an organisation? How do you use communication strategies to show your corporate identity and strength, both internally and externally?

Career opportunities

These are all very important questions that a communication expert must answer. These experts are therefore increasingly the cornerstones of a company. If you want to fulfil such an important position, the Master International Communication Management at THUAS Pro gives you all the knowledge and skills you need - along with a lot of career opportunities.

Data Driven Business – Master Programme

Turn data into strategy, innovation and impact.

Organisations across all sectors are flooded with data. But how do you turn that data into real value? The part-time Master Data Driven Business at THUAS Pro prepares you to bridge the gap between technical experts and decision-makers, helping organisations make smarter decisions and innovate with confidence.

This programme combines theory with practice. You will work on real company projects, sharpen your analytical skills and learn to tackle complex issues with a critical, ethical and strategic mindset.

Career opportunities

The demand for data professionals is growing rapidly. After completing this master’s programme, you’ll be equipped for roles such as Analytics Translator, Data Strategist, and Analytical Leader. Whether in finance, retail, tech or the public sector, your expertise will make you the indispensable link between data and strategy.

Sustainability Transitions – Master Programme

Become a change-maker in building a sustainable future.

How do you solve today’s complex sustainability challenges? Climate change, energy transition, circular economy and social justice are all so-called ‘wicked problems’ – issues with no single solution. They demand critical thinking, collaboration and the ability to connect multiple perspectives.

In this master’s programme, you’ll work on projects from your own professional environment. You’ll learn to approach challenges interdisciplinarily, bring together stakeholders, and make meaningful changes in systems, processes and decision-making.

Career opportunities

With the Master Sustainability Transitions, you’ll gain the knowledge, skills and leadership to become part of the next generation of sustainability leaders. This programme prepares you for roles such as Transition Manager, Sustainability Consultant, Policy Advisor or Programme Leader in business, government, NGOs or international organisations.

