The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS) Pro: Online information session

Main Building, Johanna Westerdijkplein, 2521 EN The Hague
Free (registration required)
Would you like to upgrade your professional skills or specialise further in your field of work? If so, then The Hague University of Applied Sciences Pro (THUAS PRO) offers a flexible selection of master's programmes, postgraduate courses, master’s modules and master classes.  

Are you interested in one of the programmes or are you still unsure about your choice? Then visit the online information sessions on April 16, 2026, from 6pm-8pm. Sign up now! 

THUAS international master’s programmes

Here are the master's programmes at The Hague University of Applied Sciences Pro (THUAS PRO):

Master Study

         Variant          

   Starting Month

MBA - Master of Business Administration

Full-time (1 year)

Part-time (2 years)

September 2026
MBA Big Data Analytics

Full-time (1 year)

Part-time (2 years)

 Full-time: August 2026
Part-time: September 2026
MBA Finance

Full-time (1 year)

Part-time (2 years)

 Full-time: August 2026
Part-time: September 2026
MFMC - Master of Financial Management & Control

Full-time (1 year)

Part-time (2 years)

 Full-time: August 2026
Part-time: September 2026
MICM - Master of International Communication Management 

Full-time (1 year)

Part-time (2 years)

 Full-time: August 2026
Part-time: September 2026
Data Driven Business

Part-time (2 years)

 February 2026
Sustainability Transitions

Part-time (2 years)

 September 2026

MBA Regular

Develop your professional and practical management skills in business administration with an MBA Regular programme.

The comprehensive MBA regular programme covers finance, marketing, management and personal leadership development, and provides you with a well-rounded foundation in business essentials. Choosing this path allows for greater flexibility in your career options, as it equips you with versatile skills that are applicable across various industries. 

Career opportunities

As a graduate, you will be able to boost your career with enhanced business knowledge, matching technological and economic changes with social, ethical, and sustainability aspects through effective leadership and a comprehensive vision.

More specific knowledge?

Are you seeking to gain more specific knowledge in a particular field? Within their English MBA programme, THUAS offers two innovative programmes in addition to the MBA regular programme, designed to elevate your expertise and career prospects.

Sign up for this master's programme

iamexpat mbdbda

MBA Finance

This degree programme teaches you how to draw strategic conclusions based on an integrated, company-wide view and modern analysis techniques, enhancing the performance of your organisation across strategy, operations, marketing, finance and HRM (Human Resources Management). 

Career opportunities

As a graduate, you will be well-prepared to take on roles such as financial analyst, corporate finance manager or chief financial officer.

Sign up for this master's programme

MBA Big Data Analytics

This degree programme teaches you the skills to evaluate large datasets and make informed decisions, while driving improvements in areas such as development, marketing, finance and HRM based on data-driven insights.

Career opportunities

As a graduate, you will be able to step into roles such as data analyst, big data consultant or chief data officer.   

Sign up for this master's programme

MFMC - Master of Financial Management and Control

A master with special attention to data-driven business control. Companies see their markets grow as a result of globalisation. They experience that they are dealing with data-driven business control in their own and other cultures. 

Their financial decision-makers must therefore not only know everything about Finance and Control, but they also have to be familiar with the intercultural aspects of doing business. Extensive attention is paid to both elements in the part-time Master of Financial Management and Control from THUAS Pro.

Career opportunities

If you successfully complete this master's degree, you will meet the profile of the business controller with intercultural knowledge and skills. This offers you many opportunities for a challenging career.
Sign up for this masters programme

Master of Financial Management and Control at THUAS Pro

MICM - Master of International Communication Management

Develop your professional and practical management skills in communication.

Today, almost any organisation, whether it is a government department, an international organisation or a (multinational) company, cannot exist without a carefully considered communication strategy. Communication is essential in the profile of every organisation. At the same time, communication practices are also under fire. 

What is true? If there is just a little doubt about the truth, it is called fake news. How can you deal with that as an organisation? How do you use communication strategies to show your corporate identity and strength, both internally and externally?

Career opportunities

These are all very important questions that a communication expert must answer. These experts are therefore increasingly the cornerstones of a company. If you want to fulfil such an important position, the Master International Communication Management at THUAS Pro gives you all the knowledge and skills you need - along with a lot of career opportunities.

Sign up for this master's programme

Data Driven Business – Master Programme

Turn data into strategy, innovation and impact.

Organisations across all sectors are flooded with data. But how do you turn that data into real value? The part-time Master Data Driven Business at THUAS Pro prepares you to bridge the gap between technical experts and decision-makers, helping organisations make smarter decisions and innovate with confidence.

This programme combines theory with practice. You will work on real company projects, sharpen your analytical skills and learn to tackle complex issues with a critical, ethical and strategic mindset.

Career opportunities

The demand for data professionals is growing rapidly. After completing this master’s programme, you’ll be equipped for roles such as Analytics Translator, Data Strategist, and Analytical Leader. Whether in finance, retail, tech or the public sector, your expertise will make you the indispensable link between data and strategy. 

Sign up for this master's programme

Sustainability Transitions – Master Programme

Become a change-maker in building a sustainable future.

How do you solve today’s complex sustainability challenges? Climate change, energy transition, circular economy and social justice are all so-called ‘wicked problems’ – issues with no single solution. They demand critical thinking, collaboration and the ability to connect multiple perspectives.

In this master’s programme, you’ll work on projects from your own professional environment. You’ll learn to approach challenges interdisciplinarily, bring together stakeholders, and make meaningful changes in systems, processes and decision-making.

Career opportunities

With the Master Sustainability Transitions, you’ll gain the knowledge, skills and leadership to become part of the next generation of sustainability leaders. This programme prepares you for roles such as Transition Manager, Sustainability Consultant, Policy Advisor or Programme Leader in business, government, NGOs or international organisations.

Sign up for this master's programme

Master of International Communication Management at THUAS Pro

Why choose The Hague University of Applied Sciences Pro?

  • Earn a recognised master’s degree with full legal accreditation
  • Put theory into practice with knowledge you can apply immediately
  • Benefit from personal attention in an intimate, small-scale learning environment
  • Focus on what matters most - your career and personal growth
  • Find the right balance between study, work, and personal life
  • Learn and grow together in a dynamic community of professionals

Don’t know which one?

Are you interested in one of the International Master's programmes, but you still do not know which one to choose? Give THUAS the chance to guide you by visiting their online information sessions on April 16, 2026, from 6pm-8pm, or check out their study advice web page.

Contact

Want to know more about The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS) Pro? Please contact them by e-mail (pro@hhs.nl) or telephone (070 445 8900). THUAS Pro can be reached by phone on Monday - Thursday between 8.30am and 10pm and Friday between 8.30am and 5pm.

