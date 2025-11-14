Welcome to The Hague Drinks and Tour with the Hague International Centre
Are you new to The Hague and curious to meet other newcomers? Join The Hague International Centre for their Welcome to the Hague event on Thursday, November 27, 2025, for an enlightening and engaging evening! This is the perfect opportunity to discover your new city and connect with other newcomers while receiving practical information about life in The Hague.
Meet others at The Hague Public Transport Museum
During the event, we will delve into the rich history of The Hague and highlight the Dutch culture and habits. This event will kick off at Haagse Openbaar Vervoer Museum (The Hague Public Transport Museum)!
Hop aboard a historic The Hague tram for a guided tour through the city’s highlights - an unforgettable way to see The Hague from the rails! After the tram ride, you’ll wrap up the evening back at the museum with drinks, snacks, and plenty of time to mingle and share experiences. Whether you're here for work, study, or a fresh start, this event is the perfect way to feel at home in The Hague.
Learn more about The Hague
Join this event to learn more about:
- Settling in and making The Hague your home with valuable insights and tips for a smooth transition
- The Hague's vibrant history
- The Dutch culture and habits, in daily life, but also at work
- Discovering The Hague's culture, events, and museums
- Building your network
- And more….
The event is free, including snacks and drinks, so please register in advance so The Hague International Centre knows how many people will be attending.
When?
Grab your agenda and mark the date:
- Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025
- Time: 5.30pm - 8pm
- Doors open from 5:30pm
- The event starts at 6pm
- Drinks start from 6.45pm
Where?
Join the meetup at the impressive Public Transport Museum:
- Haags Openbaar Vervoer Museum (The Hague Public Transport Museum), Parallelweg 224, The Hague
To reserve your spot, please register for the Welcome to The Hague event.