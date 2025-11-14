Welcome to The Hague Drinks and Tour with the Hague International Centre

Are you new to The Hague and curious to meet other newcomers? Join The Hague International Centre for their Welcome to the Hague event on Thursday, November 27, 2025, for an enlightening and engaging evening! This is the perfect opportunity to discover your new city and connect with other newcomers while receiving practical information about life in The Hague.

Meet others at The Hague Public Transport Museum

During the event, we will delve into the rich history of The Hague and highlight the Dutch culture and habits. This event will kick off at Haagse Openbaar Vervoer Museum (The Hague Public Transport Museum)!

Hop aboard a historic The Hague tram for a guided tour through the city’s highlights - an unforgettable way to see The Hague from the rails! After the tram ride, you’ll wrap up the evening back at the museum with drinks, snacks, and plenty of time to mingle and share experiences. Whether you're here for work, study, or a fresh start, this event is the perfect way to feel at home in The Hague.