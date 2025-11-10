The sixth edition of the Scheveningen Light Walk will take place in Scheveningen near The Hague on Saturday, November 22. The most enchanting walking event of the season, each year, thousands of brave participants put on their walking shoes and trek 5 km, 10 km or 15 km through a magically lit Scheveningen.

Scheveningen Light Walk

The Scheveningen Light Walk is an outdoor event in which a Christmas fairy tale atmosphere entertains the walkers along the route in ways you might have never expected. Participants start in pitch-black darkness, to subsequently be astonished by an array of lights in different shapes and forms.

Three walking tours take you past light installations, music performances and spectacular light and fire acts by celebrated local artists. The organisation expects thousands of participants this year, including many families and kids. Let's hope the Dutch weather stays fine for the duration of the walk!

Every participant of the Scheveningen Light Walk will receive a walking map, backpack, lanyard, cap with a light, a tasty winter treat and a hot drink. At the finish line, walkers will also receive a special walking pin to remember the beautiful night!