Scheveningen Light Walk
The sixth edition of the Scheveningen Light Walk will take place in Scheveningen near The Hague on Saturday, November 22. The most enchanting walking event of the season, each year, thousands of brave participants put on their walking shoes and trek 5 km, 10 km or 15 km through a magically lit Scheveningen.
The Scheveningen Light Walk is an outdoor event in which a Christmas fairy tale atmosphere entertains the walkers along the route in ways you might have never expected. Participants start in pitch-black darkness, to subsequently be astonished by an array of lights in different shapes and forms.
Three walking tours take you past light installations, music performances and spectacular light and fire acts by celebrated local artists. The organisation expects thousands of participants this year, including many families and kids. Let's hope the Dutch weather stays fine for the duration of the walk!
Every participant of the Scheveningen Light Walk will receive a walking map, backpack, lanyard, cap with a light, a tasty winter treat and a hot drink. At the finish line, walkers will also receive a special walking pin to remember the beautiful night!
Three different distances
There are four walks you can sign up to, which take place over three distances:
- 5 km Family Walk
- 5 km
- 10 km
- 15 km
For all the different walks, the starting point, as well as the finish, is on Boulevard Scheveningen. The walk will lead over the beach, through dunes, woods, parks and other well-known areas of Scheveningen, such as the harbour. On top of this, the tour leads you past museums and the Scheveningen water tower.
The Family Walk of 5 km has an earlier start time than the adult's walk of 5 km to ensure that families with young children have time to finish the walk. There will also be plenty of entertainment and animation on the route to keep things fun for the kids.
Sign up or watch from afar
If you're on time, sign up for Scheveningen Light Walk to take part, although you'll have to be quick because it gets booked up very quickly. Otherwise, if you're in the neighbourhood, see if you can catch some of the captivating lights outside and, if you are into beautiful walks by night, keep this great new event in mind for next year!