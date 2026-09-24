Cool Event Scheveningen: Ice skating in The Hague
Cool Event Scheveningen: Ice skating in The Hague
Scheveningen is the icy hub of The Hague with Cool Event, as the old bathhouse is turned into a true paradise in winter.
Winter paradise at Cool Event Scheveningen
Each year, the area in front of the Kurhaus Hotel is transformed into the winter paradise that is Cool Event Scheveningen, with various fun events taking place. The ice rink will be open daily and is surrounded by heated restaurant terraces that offer warm drinks and seasonal dishes.
Ice skating rink at the Kurhaus Hotel
The main attraction and audience favourite is the 600m2 ice skating rink in front of the Kurhaus Hotel, called the "Kurhausplein on Ice". Heated terraces around the square offer a lovely relaxing spot to enjoy winter drinks and dishes.
Skating displays on the ice rink
On certain days throughout the season, professional skaters and dancers will take to the ice for incredible displays to amaze and entertain you.
Winter events in the Netherlands for the whole family
Cool Event Scheveningen is fun to check out on an outing with the family during the school holidays or as a winter activity with friends or coworkers. Other popular Christmas-related fairs for young and old include Castle Christmas Fair and Royal Christmas Fair. If you're in the Dutch capital, you might also enjoy the Amsterdam Winter Paradise.
Plan your visit to Cool Event Scheveningen
With so many deals available, from meal and skating combinations, office and school outings, children's parties, skating and cinema deals, it's a good idea to browse the Cool Event website as you plan your visit and book your tickets.