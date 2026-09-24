Cool Event Scheveningen: Ice skating in The Hague

Scheveningen is the icy hub of The Hague with Cool Event, as the old bathhouse is turned into a true paradise in winter.

Winter paradise at Cool Event Scheveningen

Each year, the area in front of the Kurhaus Hotel is transformed into the winter paradise that is Cool Event Scheveningen, with various fun events taking place. The ice rink will be open daily and is surrounded by heated restaurant terraces that offer warm drinks and seasonal dishes.

Ice skating rink at the Kurhaus Hotel

The main attraction and audience favourite is the 600m2 ice skating rink in front of the Kurhaus Hotel, called the "Kurhausplein on Ice". Heated terraces around the square offer a lovely relaxing spot to enjoy winter drinks and dishes.

Skating displays on the ice rink

On certain days throughout the season, professional skaters and dancers will take to the ice for incredible displays to amaze and entertain you.