The Social Hub, Hoefkade 9, 2526 BN The Hague
Free (registration required)
Settling into a new city can be quite the challenge. Join the Feel at Home event at The Social Hub for an informative and engaging evening! Meet a panel of experts who will provide you with everything you need to know on a wide range of topics such as housing, childcare, taxes, healthcare, social clubs and more.

An event for the international community in The Hague

The Feel at Home event connects you with the international community in The Hague. Get your free tickets!

Whether you are a newcomer or a long-time citizen of The Hague, the Feel at Home event is a great way to mingle and meet a diverse group of internationals! Join in at the cosy Social Hub, situated just a short walk from the city centre, for an informative fair where you can explore various stands, enjoy live music, and meet fellow internationals during an interactive social game!

This evening will also be the opportunity to ask any questions you may have about life in the Netherlands and in The Hague. Admission is free for everyone and includes a drink and snacks. Register now!

Feel at Home Fair

Why visit the Feel at Home Fair?

Here are great reasons not to miss the Feel at Home Fair:

  • Discover the diverse range of cultural activities in The Hague.
  • Connect with the international community and meet experts to help you settle in.
  • Meet and mingle with fellow internationals in The Hague region.
  • Learn more about Dutch culture and language in interactive ways.

The event is organised by The Hague International Centre, a part of the Municipality of The Hague. The Hague International Centre is proud to be the one-stop shop dedicated to supporting internationals in The Hague region. As part of the Municipality of The Hague, the Centre offers a comprehensive range of free essential services to help newcomers settle into life in the Netherlands.

