See The Greatest Swan Lake on Earth in The Hague & 4 more Dutch cities

Following its sold-out success in 2023, the renowned Shanghai Ballet returns to the Netherlands with The Greatest Swan Lake on Earth (Grootste Zwanenmeer ter Wereld).

This grand production brings Tchaikovsky's timeless classic to life on an impressive scale, opening at the World Forum Theater in The Hague from August 28 until September 6, before touring four other major Dutch cities until October 4.

Book your tickets today to experience this breathtaking dance spectacle live!

An unprecedented corps de ballet of 48 swans

Conceived by renowned British ballet maestro Derek Deane, this extraordinary interpretation doubles the traditional corps de ballet from 24 to 48 swans on stage. The vast sea of tutus creates hypnotic geometric formations that unfold before the audience like living artwork.

Moving in perfect harmony, the cast glides through silent V-formations and sweeping circular patterns. These seamless, ever-changing formations transform the stage into enchanting scenes that unfold like living Degas-like paintings, bringing the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette to life.