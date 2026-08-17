See The Greatest Swan Lake on Earth in The Hague & 4 more Dutch cities
See The Greatest Swan Lake on Earth in The Hague & 4 more Dutch cities
Following its sold-out success in 2023, the renowned Shanghai Ballet returns to the Netherlands with The Greatest Swan Lake on Earth (Grootste Zwanenmeer ter Wereld).
This grand production brings Tchaikovsky's timeless classic to life on an impressive scale, opening at the World Forum Theater in The Hague from August 28 until September 6, before touring four other major Dutch cities until October 4.
Book your tickets today to experience this breathtaking dance spectacle live!
An unprecedented corps de ballet of 48 swans
Conceived by renowned British ballet maestro Derek Deane, this extraordinary interpretation doubles the traditional corps de ballet from 24 to 48 swans on stage. The vast sea of tutus creates hypnotic geometric formations that unfold before the audience like living artwork.
Moving in perfect harmony, the cast glides through silent V-formations and sweeping circular patterns. These seamless, ever-changing formations transform the stage into enchanting scenes that unfold like living Degas-like paintings, bringing the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette to life.
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What critics say about the performance
Dutch national press praised previous runs of this production for its unmatched scale and artistic precision.
Het Parool described the choreography with 48 swans as "simply enchanting", while Trouw celebrated "a sea of tutus swaying like the ebb and flow of the tide in fairy-like geometric formations."
Meanwhile, De Volkskrant hailed the undulating sea of swans as "the ultimate icon of intoxicating ballet romanticism", and Noordhollands Dagblad noted that the impressive corps de ballet gives the story its beating heart.
Catch the nationwide tour across 5 Dutch cities
While the season opens in The Hague, audiences across the country can catch the performance as it tours key Dutch regions:
- World Forum Theater in The Hague: August 28 - September 6, 2026
- Martiniplaza in Groningen: September 8-9, 2026
- Nieuwe Luxor Theater in Rotterdam: September 11-20, 2026
- Koninklijk Theater Carré in Amsterdam: September 22-27, 2026
- Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn: September 29 - October 4, 2026
Ticket pricing details will be updated once confirmed by the organisers. You can reserve your seats directly online through the official booking portal.