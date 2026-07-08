IamExpat Fair The Hague
Image credit: IamExpat
IamExpat Fair The Hague
Want to advance your career? Need mortgage advice? Looking for a good school or daycare for your kids? Want to enrol in a quality Dutch course or an MBA?
Come to the IamExpat Fair The Hague on November 7, the meeting place for expats and local businesses!
The IamExpat Fair returns to The Hague this autumn
“Everything internationals need, in one location, on one day”
The IamExpat Fair will take place once again this autumn at the iconic Grote Kerk. With more exhibitors than ever before, this year’s fair on November 7 will be the biggest we have yet hosted in The Hague.
Bringing together local businesses, service providers and thousands of expats from all over the world, this event is an exciting opportunity for internationals in the Netherlands to find everything they need, in one location, on one day.
At this one-day event, visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from career, housing and education to family, health and leisure.
For visitors who want to go a bit more in-depth, we also run a range of informative workshops throughout the day. Presented by experts in their field, these workshops deep-dive into the topics that matter most to expats.
Struggling with filing your tax return? Always dreamed of starting your own business? Or thinking about taking the leap and buying a house in the Netherlands? Learn how it's done at one of our workshops.
You need a ticket to attend the IamExpat Fair. A limited number of free tickets are available. Get your tickets now!
8 great reasons to attend the IamExpat Fair
- Learn how to rent, buy property, and secure a mortgage in the Netherlands
- Talk to recruiters, browse job vacancies and set new career goals
- Attend workshops and presentations
- Discover expat-focused services and businesses
- Find the perfect Dutch language school
- Benefit from special offers only available at the IamExpat Fair
- Explore international schools, tutoring and educational opportunities for young people
- Bring the whole family and play with the little ones in the kids’ area
Buy tickets to the leading expat fair in the Netherlands
Since its launch, the IamExpat Fair has connected more than 660 companies with more than 38.500 visitors from 160 countries around the world, and run more than 400 workshops and information sessions, making it the leading fair for internationals in the Netherlands.
Join a workshop
Workshops and presentations will be running all day during the fair. The full workshop programme will be announced in August!
Exhibitors at the fair
From language schools and tax advisers to wedding planners and au pairs, there’s something for everyone. Check out the wide range of exhibitors at the IamExpat Fair.
Save the date
We’re there all day between 10am and 5pm - and the first 2.000 visitors get a stylish tote bag, so get on your bike! See you there on November 7. We can’t wait! Save the date in your agenda and visit the IamExpat Fair website for more information and to get your ticket! And don't forget to confirm your attendance on Facebook and Meetup, too.
- Time: 10am to 5pm
- Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
- Location: Grote Kerk, The Hague