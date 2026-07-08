Bookmark

Want to advance your career? Need mortgage advice? Looking for a good school or daycare for your kids? Want to enrol in a quality Dutch course or an MBA? Come to the IamExpat Fair The Hague on November 7, the meeting place for expats and local businesses! The IamExpat Fair returns to The Hague this autumn “Everything internationals need, in one location, on one day” The IamExpat Fair will take place once again this autumn at the iconic Grote Kerk. With more exhibitors than ever before, this year’s fair on November 7 will be the biggest we have yet hosted in The Hague. Bringing together local businesses, service providers and thousands of expats from all over the world, this event is an exciting opportunity for internationals in the Netherlands to find everything they need, in one location, on one day.

At this one-day event, visitors can browse stands covering every aspect of expat life, from career, housing and education to family, health and leisure. For visitors who want to go a bit more in-depth, we also run a range of informative workshops throughout the day. Presented by experts in their field, these workshops deep-dive into the topics that matter most to expats. Struggling with filing your tax return? Always dreamed of starting your own business? Or thinking about taking the leap and buying a house in the Netherlands? Learn how it's done at one of our workshops. You need a ticket to attend the IamExpat Fair. A limited number of free tickets are available. Get your tickets now!