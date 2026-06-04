The Parade, the renowned travelling theatre festival in the Netherlands, is returning once again, stopping by four beautiful city parks in the Netherlands where you can enjoy over 95 different theatre, music and dance performances for all ages.

About The Parade theatre festival

The Parade is a travelling theatre festival that has been running each summer for over 35 years in Eindhoven, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht and Amsterdam. The 2026 programme brings together over 90 theatre, dance, mime and music performances, most of which have been created especially for this festival! Performances for non-Dutch speakers are indicated in the programme with the LNP (language no problem) logo.

Photo credit: Erik van t'Hof

Travelling theatre festival locations

The Parade will be travelling to four festival locations and will occupy parks in major Dutch cities: