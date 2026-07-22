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The popular open-air cinema is back! Pluk de Nacht, which takes place each year in Amsterdam and Utrecht, doesn't just focus on one genre or film style in particular, but rather offers a mix of anything from romantic comedies and cult classics to blockbuster action and independent documentaries. This year, Pluk MINI for the little kids continues, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026. Outdoor film festival by night Pluk de Nacht (Seize the Night) is an outdoor film festival by night, dedicated to sharing films that haven’t been aired in Dutch cinemas, or which have only reached a very small audience. Pets are allowed! All year long, members of the voluntary Pluk de Nacht organisation visit international film festivals to carefully select the best cinematic works. You can expect anything to hit the screen; from tragic rural documentaries, absurd romantic comedies and animations to road movies. Films start once it is dark enough, usually around 9.30pm. Every year, Pluk de Nacht manages to create a surprising programme with various attractions that go beyond the big screen. Earlier editions of the festival saw orchestras playing the soundtracks of short films, interesting themed nights and a focus on films from specific countries. Young artists are offered a platform in more ways than just film screenings, making the festival a place where you can experience all kinds of initiatives.

Where is Pluk de Nacht taking place? Pluk de Nacht takes place in both Amsterdam and Utrecht. Utrecht Basecamp, Nijverheidsweg 16A, 3534 AM Utrecht

August 6-15, 2026 Amsterdam Stenen Hoofd 1, 1013 AJ Amsterdam

August 19-29, 2026 Choose your English-language film Most screened films are English-language. If they are in another language, there are almost always English subtitles. The website makes the language and any subtitles clear for each film. Check out the Pluk de Nacht website and plan your night out at the movies! It serves as a meeting place for lovers of film, art and new media, as well as food, drinks and parties. Pluk MINI - a special film programme for kids There's a special programme for kids too. Pluk MINI is aimed at those up to age eight and takes place in Amsterdam on Sunday, August 23, 2026 from 2pm. This year, children can watch 10 new episodes of Shaun the Sheep. Not only are there great films and animation series to watch, but there's also bowling and disco dancing for the little ones while their parents mingle at the bar! For those over the age of eight but not yet ready for adult films, there are kids' films in the circus tent on the final Friday and Saturday of the festival.