Coming to a city near you, the Lepeltje Lepeltje Food Festival is one of the many exciting and scrumptious events in the Netherlands this May and continues until September. Many of the festivals take place during Dutch public holidays, so it's a perfect way to spend a long weekend or a day off!

The best recipe for a good time

With free entrance, there is a plethora of entertainment and culinary delights for everyone to indulge in. The food festival includes a diverse menu that includes many vegetarian options and dishes that are made with allergies in mind. Along with delicious food, the festival has amazing live music and DJs that complete the spring and summer vibe perfectly.

For families with children, Lepeltje Lepeltje offers copious activities for kids, including swings, a playground, and arts & crafts. Aside from delectable bites and marvellous live music, there is also a flea market packed with artisanal goods, vintage clothing and handmade artworks.

Lepeltje Lepeltje Food Festival in Dutch cities

The following are the Dutch cities and dates when the festival will be taking place: