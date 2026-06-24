Recently expanded into a four-day event, Zeeheldenfestival is a lovely free community festival in The Hague with a varied lineup of music, street theatre and a strong programme for children and families.

Zeeheldenfestival 2026

The Zeeheldenfestival started in 1981 as a small event organised by the local neighbourhood association to celebrate its community. It has grown and grown since then and is now one of the key dates on the event calendar of The Hague. While the name does literally mean the Sea Heroes Festival, it is named after the Zeehelden quarter of the city where it is held, rather than being a naval-themed festival in itself.

The festival is an explosion of creativity and positivity, and the programme is bursting with all kinds of acts. The daytime is aimed squarely at families, with face painting, kids theatre, puppet shows and crafting activities to take part in. From about 6pm, musicians and bands take centre-stage, with an astonishingly diverse range of genres. Rock, folk, samba, brass bands, jazz, funk, rap - anything and everything that people can dance to gets a turn here!

Food and drink

While you are already surrounded by some of the best restaurants in the Netherlands by being in The Hague, the festival itself also provides several different options, so you don't have to leave the festival at all. Pancakes, Surinamese delicacies, kibbeling and herring, and tasty Italian dishes are all on offer this year.