Eurostar passenger numbers rise by 18 percent on Amsterdam-London route

Bert e Boer / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The number of passengers travelling on Eurostar trains between Amsterdam and London has risen by 18 percent. The international train company also reached a milestone, carrying 400 million passengers since its launch in 1994.

Rising number of passengers use Eurostar between Amsterdam and London

Eurostar had a record year in 2025, transporting 20 million passengers between five countries, 500.000 more than the year before. The route that saw the strongest growth was between Amsterdam and London, with 18,3 percent more travellers using the international train.

Last year, the rail company increased the number of direct trains running between the UK and the Netherlands from three trains a day to four in September and five in December, and also announced plans to launch the Celestia fleet, new double-decker trains, in the Channel Tunnel. 

Other routes such as London-Germany (10 percent), London-Paris (5 percent) and Brussels-Paris (3,7 percent) also saw significant improvements in passenger numbers. 

Eurostar faces competition in coming years

While Eurostar has been seeing rising numbers of passengers, Virgin announced plans to launch its own high-speed train service through the Channel Tunnel, which would give travellers more options for the journey between Amsterdam and London. To keep passengers interested, Eurostar is also planning on introducing new destinations, with a route connecting Amsterdam, Brussels and Geneva, for example. 

“For three decades, we've been connecting people across Europe. Welcoming 400 million people on board Eurostar is an exceptional milestone for us,” Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave said in a press release. “Another year of growth, with 20 million passengers, motivates us to go even further for our customers in the years to come, expanding to new countries and introducing the new Celestia fleet.”

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

