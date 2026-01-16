Eurostar passenger numbers rise by 18 percent on Amsterdam-London route

The number of passengers travelling on Eurostar trains between Amsterdam and London has risen by 18 percent. The international train company also reached a milestone, carrying 400 million passengers since its launch in 1994.

Eurostar had a record year in 2025, transporting 20 million passengers between five countries, 500.000 more than the year before. The route that saw the strongest growth was between Amsterdam and London, with 18,3 percent more travellers using the international train.

Last year, the rail company increased the number of direct trains running between the UK and the Netherlands from three trains a day to four in September and five in December, and also announced plans to launch the Celestia fleet, new double-decker trains, in the Channel Tunnel.

Other routes such as London-Germany (10 percent), London-Paris (5 percent) and Brussels-Paris (3,7 percent) also saw significant improvements in passenger numbers.