Emergency repairs to cause major train delays between Amsterdam and Utrecht

Travellers can expect major train disruptions between Amsterdam and Utrecht from Saturday, February 14, to Monday, February 16, as ProRail carries out emergency repairs on broken switches near Duivendrecht.

Limited train traffic on Amsterdam-Utrecht route this weekend

From 12pm on February 14 until 6am on February 16, train services to and from Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena will be suspended. During this time, train traffic between Amsterdam and Utrecht, and Schiphol Airport and Utrecht will be very limited.

NS has warned passengers to expect additional train transfers and longer journey times. “Because the necessity and extent of these repairs were only announced at a very late stage, we are working hard to map out the impact on the timetable as quickly as possible."

"We expect the revised advice for Saturday to be incorporated into the Journey Planner sometime this Friday, and for Sunday a day later,” wrote the Dutch rail company in a travel update.