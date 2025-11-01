Virgin to launch international train route connecting Amsterdam and London

The Virgin Group, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, has confirmed that it is on track to launch a new high-speed train service through the Channel Tunnel. The international train route could connect London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam by 2030, with plans to expand further across Europe.

Virgin plans Channel Tunnel train route including Amsterdam

Earlier this year, Virgin announced plans to introduce a new international high-speed train route connecting various European cities, but the company first wanted to secure funds from investors before making any promises. Now, Virgin is one step closer to bringing the route to life after the Office of Rail and Road greenlit plans to use the Temple Mills International rail depot in East London.

“This is a crucial step that puts us on track (mind the pun) to introduce competition through the Channel Tunnel,” wrote Branson in an announcement by Virgin. Branson also confirmed that they plan to run trains from St. Pancras station in London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam by 2030.

New Virgin European train route to compete with Eurostar

The announcement also hinted at plans to expand further across Europe, without mentioning any cities in particular. However, if Virgin’s new high-speed line is going to be a true competitor for Eurostar, it will likely need to match Eurostar’s plans to operate direct train services between the UK, Germany and Switzerland.