Virgin to launch international train route connecting Amsterdam and London
The Virgin Group, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, has confirmed that it is on track to launch a new high-speed train service through the Channel Tunnel. The international train route could connect London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam by 2030, with plans to expand further across Europe.
Virgin plans Channel Tunnel train route including Amsterdam
Earlier this year, Virgin announced plans to introduce a new international high-speed train route connecting various European cities, but the company first wanted to secure funds from investors before making any promises. Now, Virgin is one step closer to bringing the route to life after the Office of Rail and Road greenlit plans to use the Temple Mills International rail depot in East London.
“This is a crucial step that puts us on track (mind the pun) to introduce competition through the Channel Tunnel,” wrote Branson in an announcement by Virgin. Branson also confirmed that they plan to run trains from St. Pancras station in London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam by 2030.
New Virgin European train route to compete with Eurostar
The announcement also hinted at plans to expand further across Europe, without mentioning any cities in particular. However, if Virgin’s new high-speed line is going to be a true competitor for Eurostar, it will likely need to match Eurostar’s plans to operate direct train services between the UK, Germany and Switzerland.
Running the new international route would give travellers more options as it would be the first direct competitor to Eurostar’s monopoly of the Channel Tunnel. “It’s time to end this 30-year monopoly and bring some Virgin magic to the cross-Channel route,” said Branson. “I’ve always believed competition drives innovation, and that’s exactly what we will bring to the Channel Tunnel.”
Virgin is set to place an order for 12 Avelia Steam trains from Alstom, the same manufacturer that is producing Eurostar’s new double-decker trains. “These stunning, energy-efficient trains will deliver a modern, comfortable, and unmistakably Virgin travel experience.”