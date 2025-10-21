Amsterdamers fed up of loud phone calls on public transport, survey finds

A survey about safety on public transport has found that fellow passengers having loud phone conversations is Amsterdamers' biggest gripe when using the network.

The Social Safety Public Transport Monitor report conducted by the Department of Research and Statistics in Amsterdam has found that public transport users in the capital are losing patience with fellow passengers who have loud conversations on their mobile phones.

67 percent of respondents said being forced to listen to other people’s loud phone conversations was the most annoying thing about using the city’s public transport network. Further common gripes included other kinds of noise pollution, rubbish and drunk people.

Others cited people experiencing homelessness and begging as a “nuisance”, and three-quarters of respondents said that it was generally too busy on public transport.