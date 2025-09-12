New ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from October

Dutch rail company NS has announced that new ICE trains will run between Amsterdam and Berlin from October 18, 2025. The new trains will be more comfortable and reliable, and will feature a bar car.

ICE 3neo trains deployed on Amsterdam-Berlin route

Germany’s national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, added several ICE 3neo trains to its fleet back in 2022. The high-speed trains have been running between Amsterdam and Frankfurt since 2024 and will soon replace older trains on the Amsterdam-Berlin route as well.

ICE trains travel the route between the Netherlands and Germany seven times a day, stopping at Dutch stations in Hilversum, Amersfoort, Apeldoorn, Deventer and Hengelo. The new trains will continue with this route, taking over from the older models from October 18. The journey time will also remain the same at just under six hours.

Passengers travelling on the new ICE 3neo trains with a season ticket or student travel card will be charged the same fare as domestic trains, while other passengers will be charged an ICE surcharge of 3 euros per journey.