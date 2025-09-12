Home
New ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from October

Bert e Boer / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Dutch rail company NS has announced that new ICE trains will run between Amsterdam and Berlin from October 18, 2025. The new trains will be more comfortable and reliable, and will feature a bar car. 

ICE 3neo trains deployed on Amsterdam-Berlin route

Germany’s national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, added several ICE 3neo trains to its fleet back in 2022. The high-speed trains have been running between Amsterdam and Frankfurt since 2024 and will soon replace older trains on the Amsterdam-Berlin route as well.

ICE trains travel the route between the Netherlands and Germany seven times a day, stopping at Dutch stations in Hilversum, Amersfoort, Apeldoorn, Deventer and Hengelo. The new trains will continue with this route, taking over from the older models from October 18. The journey time will also remain the same at just under six hours.

Passengers travelling on the new ICE 3neo trains with a season ticket or student travel card will be charged the same fare as domestic trains, while other passengers will be charged an ICE surcharge of 3 euros per journey.

New ICE trains more comfortable and reliable

According to NS, the new trains will be a “major improvement for passengers in terms of comfort and reliability”. The ICE 3neo has more luggage space, seats with tablet holders and power outlets and more doors for faster boarding.

Anyone who has missed grabbing a snack or drink on the international train will also be glad to hear that the new trains will have a bar car. The only downside to the new ICE trains is that they have fewer seats, which means crowding could occur, especially during busy holiday periods. “NS is closely monitoring any potential increased crowds,” wrote the Dutch rail company.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

