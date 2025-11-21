Amsterdam once again tops ranking of most attractive cities in the Netherlands

The most recent Municipality Atlas has ranked Amsterdam as the most attractive city in the Netherlands to live in, based on a number of factors, like prosperity and amenities.

Municipality Atlas 2025

Each year, Dutch research agency Atlas Research looks at the 50 largest municipalities in the Netherlands and rates them on their attractiveness for current and future residents.

The score is calculated across more than 50 indicators, including the quality and quantity of green spaces, house prices, universities, job opportunities, and local attractions. The findings are published in a report that looks at the pros and cons of each Dutch city.

Amsterdam once again most attractive city, followed by Amstelveen

The 2025 report sees Amsterdam continue its reign in the top spot, thanks to its accessible location, wealth of amenities, two universities, and historic city centre.