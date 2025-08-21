Amsterdam named among best student cities in the world

While Amsterdam is known for having expensive student housing, the Dutch capital has been named the 20th-best student city in the world in a QS ranking.

QS Best Student Cities 2026

Every year, QS compiles a list of the best cities around the world to study in to create the Best Student Cities Ranking. To be considered for the ranking, a city needs to have a population over 250.000 and have at least two universities that have featured in QS World University Rankings.

Each of the 150 cities are assessed on six key metrics, each with its own weighting, to calculate an overall score out of 100:

University rankings

Student mix

Desirability

Employer activity

Affordability

Student view

Seoul has been named the best student city in the world in this year’s ranking, nabbing the number one spot from London, which is now in third place. Tokyo ranked second this year, which means that two of the top student cities are now in Asia.