Amsterdam home to the Netherlands' most popular shopping streets

Amsterdam and Eindhoven remain the most popular shopping destinations in the Netherlands, according to a new report.

CBRE, a global commercial real estate services firm, analysed 25 shopping streets in 15 Dutch cities to look at their commercial strength and development since 2019, looking at factors like visitor numbers, vacancy rates, rental price trends and turnover to decide which were the most popular.

Overall, they named Amsterdam and Eindhoven as the strongest retail cities in the Netherlands, with the capital Dutch city being home to the country’s top three shopping streets: PC Hoofstraat, Van Baerlestraat and Kalverstraat. Eindhoven was crowned home to the most popular shopping street outside the Randstad, with the Demer scoring highly.

Other shopping destinations performing well

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, De Hoogstraat was named the primary retail hub in Rotterdam, while the Lijnbaan has shown the best growth since 2019. In Utrecht, the Oudegracht leads the way, while the Steenweg is apparently struggling as shoppers increasingly head towards the Hoog Catherijne shopping centre. In The Hague, the Spuistraat performs best.