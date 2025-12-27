Home
Amsterdam home to the Netherlands' most popular shopping streets

Amsterdam home to the Netherlands' most popular shopping streets

Maarten Zeehandelaar / Shutterstock.com
By Abi Carter

Amsterdam and Eindhoven remain the most popular shopping destinations in the Netherlands, according to a new report. 

The most popular shopping streets in the Netherlands are in Amsterdam

CBRE, a global commercial real estate services firm, analysed 25 shopping streets in 15 Dutch cities to look at their commercial strength and development since 2019, looking at factors like visitor numbers, vacancy rates, rental price trends and turnover to decide which were the most popular. 

Overall, they named Amsterdam and Eindhoven as the strongest retail cities in the Netherlands, with the capital Dutch city being home to the country’s top three shopping streets: PC Hoofstraat, Van Baerlestraat and Kalverstraat. Eindhoven was crowned home to the most popular shopping street outside the Randstad, with the Demer scoring highly. 

Other shopping destinations performing well

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, De Hoogstraat was named the primary retail hub in Rotterdam, while the Lijnbaan has shown the best growth since 2019. In Utrecht, the Oudegracht leads the way, while the Steenweg is apparently struggling as shoppers increasingly head towards the Hoog Catherijne shopping centre. In The Hague, the Spuistraat performs best. 

Diezerstraat in Zwolle, Kalanderstraat in Enschede and Broerstraat in Nijmegen are becoming more popular shopping destinations, according to the report. However, the Grote Houtstraat in Haarlem, Ketelstraat in Arnhem and Heuvelstraat in Tilburg are experiencing lower footfall and rising vacancy rates. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

