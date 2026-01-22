The Hague overtakes Amsterdam as Dutch city with worst car traffic

According to the TomTom Traffic Index for 2025, The Hague has overtaken Amsterdam as the city with the most traffic jams in the Netherlands.

TomTom Traffic Index 2025

Every year, TomTom looks at traffic jams in 500 cities across 62 countries from around the world. For each city, researchers calculated the average travel time over 10 kilometres, how much traffic congestion is reported and the average amount of time that drivers lose as a result of time spent in traffic jams every year.

In 2025, the study found that Barranquilla in Colombia remained the world’s city with the longest average travel time, taking 3 minutes 40 seconds to travel just 1 kilometre. Mexico City had the worst congestion with a level of 75,9 percent, losing drivers a total of 184 hours while sitting in traffic every year.

The congestion level represents the increase in travel time due to excess traffic, which means that on average, journey times in Mexico City were 75,9 percent greater than when traffic was free-flowing.