IJ tunnel in Amsterdam to close for at least a year in 2027

The city of Amsterdam has announced that the IJ tunnel in the Dutch capital will be closed for at least a year for maintenance, starting from mid-2027. Drivers can expect increased congestion and traffic disruptions in the city during the closure.

Maintenance planned for Amsterdam’s IJ tunnel

Work on the IJ tunnel is expected to begin in July 2027 and continue until November 2028. The exact date of the closure will be announced later this year, but the municipality expects that the maintenance will take at least a year.

First opened in 1968, the 1.140-metre-long tunnel that runs under the IJ river and connects the centre of Amsterdam with the north of the city is “due for an overhaul”. During the closure, the surveillance and security system, ventilation, lighting and asphalt will be replaced, among other things. “This will keep the tunnel safe and future-proof,” writes the municipality in the announcement.

More traffic chaos to hit Amsterdam due to IJ tunnel closure

Last year saw significant traffic congestion in the Dutch capital due to several road closures. As one of only two major road tunnels connecting the centre and the north, the IJ tunnel closure is going to wreak more havoc on traffic.