IJ tunnel in Amsterdam to close for at least a year in 2027
The city of Amsterdam has announced that the IJ tunnel in the Dutch capital will be closed for at least a year for maintenance, starting from mid-2027. Drivers can expect increased congestion and traffic disruptions in the city during the closure.
Maintenance planned for Amsterdam’s IJ tunnel
Work on the IJ tunnel is expected to begin in July 2027 and continue until November 2028. The exact date of the closure will be announced later this year, but the municipality expects that the maintenance will take at least a year.
First opened in 1968, the 1.140-metre-long tunnel that runs under the IJ river and connects the centre of Amsterdam with the north of the city is “due for an overhaul”. During the closure, the surveillance and security system, ventilation, lighting and asphalt will be replaced, among other things. “This will keep the tunnel safe and future-proof,” writes the municipality in the announcement.
More traffic chaos to hit Amsterdam due to IJ tunnel closure
Last year saw significant traffic congestion in the Dutch capital due to several road closures. As one of only two major road tunnels connecting the centre and the north, the IJ tunnel closure is going to wreak more havoc on traffic.
Tens of thousands of drivers and bus passengers travel through the tunnel every day. According to Het Parool, while the IJ tunnel is closed, residents will have to divert to the Coen tunnel or use ferries, which are already under regular pressure.
With extreme traffic disruptions occurring due to major roadworks that have taken place across the city in the past few years, the municipality plans on using these experiences to better plan for the IJ tunnel closure. The city will work with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat), public transport operators and emergency services, while improving communication with residents and encouraging more spread-out travel times.
The municipality has planned several information sessions for residents living in the surrounding areas of the IJ tunnel. Major maintenance is also planned for the A10 Zuid, A5 and Gooiseweg in 2027.