Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
IJ tunnel in Amsterdam to close for at least a year in 2027

IJ tunnel in Amsterdam to close for at least a year in 2027

Volker Vornehm / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The city of Amsterdam has announced that the IJ tunnel in the Dutch capital will be closed for at least a year for maintenance, starting from mid-2027. Drivers can expect increased congestion and traffic disruptions in the city during the closure.

Maintenance planned for Amsterdam’s IJ tunnel 

Work on the IJ tunnel is expected to begin in July 2027 and continue until November 2028. The exact date of the closure will be announced later this year, but the municipality expects that the maintenance will take at least a year.

First opened in 1968, the 1.140-metre-long tunnel that runs under the IJ river and connects the centre of Amsterdam with the north of the city is “due for an overhaul”. During the closure, the surveillance and security system, ventilation, lighting and asphalt will be replaced, among other things. “This will keep the tunnel safe and future-proof,” writes the municipality in the announcement

More traffic chaos to hit Amsterdam due to IJ tunnel closure

Last year saw significant traffic congestion in the Dutch capital due to several road closures. As one of only two major road tunnels connecting the centre and the north, the IJ tunnel closure is going to wreak more havoc on traffic. 

Tens of thousands of drivers and bus passengers travel through the tunnel every day. According to Het Parool, while the IJ tunnel is closed, residents will have to divert to the Coen tunnel or use ferries, which are already under regular pressure.

With extreme traffic disruptions occurring due to major roadworks that have taken place across the city in the past few years, the municipality plans on using these experiences to better plan for the IJ tunnel closure. The city will work with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat), public transport operators and emergency services, while improving communication with residents and encouraging more spread-out travel times.

The municipality has planned several information sessions for residents living in the surrounding areas of the IJ tunnel. Major maintenance is also planned for the A10 Zuid, A5 and Gooiseweg in 2027.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

The Hague overtakes Amsterdam as Dutch city with worst car trafficThe Hague overtakes Amsterdam as Dutch city with worst car traffic
Amsterdam trials signs that show how many drivers obey speed limitAmsterdam trials signs that show how many drivers obey speed limit
New rideshare app with women drivers launches in AmsterdamNew rideshare app with women drivers launches in Amsterdam
Uber and Bolt drivers to strike on evening of the Amsterdam Pride ParadeUber and Bolt drivers to strike on evening of the Amsterdam Pride Parade
200 kilometres of traffic jams on Dutch highways due to NATO summit closures200 kilometres of traffic jams on Dutch highways due to NATO summit closures
Summer of major road maintenance around Amsterdam to begin this weekSummer of major road maintenance around Amsterdam to begin this week
April 2025: 9 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowApril 2025: 9 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Amsterdam wants drivers to use free parking in other cities to reduce trafficAmsterdam wants drivers to use free parking in other cities to reduce traffic
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.