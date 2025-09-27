Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Amsterdam trials signs that show how many drivers obey speed limit

Amsterdam trials signs that show how many drivers obey speed limit

Dutch_Photos / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The city of Amsterdam has started a pilot with dynamic speed signs that show how many drivers have obeyed the speed limit on a stretch of road. The hope is that herd mentality will get road users to follow speed rules.

Dynamic speed signs installed on roads in Amsterdam

Special road signs that show the total number of people who have travelled on a piece of road within the speed limit are being trialled in Amsterdam. They have been installed in Landsmeer, Ouderkerk aan de Amstel, Aalsmeer and Nieuw-Vennep.

Based on research by the Amsterdam Transport Region, drivers are more likely to follow the speed limit if they see others doing so. "People like to conform to social norms. By making that norm visible, we're putting that “herd behaviour” to positive use," spokesperson Leonie Veerman told Het Parool

Amsterdam tries new method to reduce speeding

At the end of 2023, Amsterdam introduced a new 30-kilometre-per-hour speed limit. However, 30 to 40 percent of drivers exceed this speed limit in the Dutch capital, with many viewing 5 to 10 km/h over the speed limit as harmless. 

Up until now, the city has been using signs with smiling faces for rule followers and frowning faces for speeders, but hopes that the new signs will move drivers away from the idea that “everyone is speeding anyway”. Seeing how many people have driven within the speed limit will emphasise that “most people in your neighbourhood do drive properly here”. 

The pilot project will run until October 9, 2025, after which the Amsterdam Transport Region will evaluate the results and decide whether the signs should be installed in more areas in the city.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

New rideshare app with women drivers launches in AmsterdamNew rideshare app with women drivers launches in Amsterdam
Number of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 millionNumber of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 million
Amsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument DayAmsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument Day
Calls mount for all parking fines in the Netherlands to be sent by mailCalls mount for all parking fines in the Netherlands to be sent by mail
New ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from OctoberNew ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from October
Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026
Amsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for womenAmsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for women
Discover how to start driving in the Netherlands with PolestarDiscover how to start driving in the Netherlands with Polestar
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.