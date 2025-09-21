Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
New rideshare app with women drivers launches in Amsterdam

New rideshare app with women drivers launches in Amsterdam

4kclips / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Women-owned rideshare app Diva Ride has launched in the city of Amsterdam, allowing users to request a woman taxi driver. 

Diva Ride offers users option for women taxi drivers

While working as a taxi driver in the Netherlands, Marcha van Glaanen Weygel heard several female passengers say that they were happy to have a woman driving them, as they often had negative experiences with male drivers. "They were asked for their phone number, either after the ride or during it. They were asked if they were married or if they had a boyfriend," Van Glaanen Weygel told AT5.

This gave her the idea to start the rideshare app Diva Ride, which allows users to choose a woman driver. "I'm certainly not anti-men, but I just want women to have a safe ride," Van Glaanen Weygel told Het Parool, emphasising that the app is available for men and women. 

Rideshare app with female drivers in Amsterdam

At the time of writing, the app is only available in Amsterdam, as there are currently only six taxi drivers. Van Glaanen Weygel is still looking for more women drivers to join the team. The plan is to expand the app to Rotterdam later this year, to Utrecht in 2026 and eventually throughout the country.  

With several prominent violent incidents of men targeting women occurring in the Netherlands in the past few months, many women have been feeling even less safe than usual. This is why Van Glaanen Weygel decided to launch the app now. "We live in a time when crazy things happen. That's why this initiative is essential, especially now," she explained. Amsterdam recently announced that it is investing 6 million euros to make the city safer for women, and the government is considering legalising pepper spray.

Women have responded positively when hearing about Diva Ride. "I'd like that idea. Because men aren't really trustworthy. At least not the ones in some taxis," one respondent told AT5. “Especially late at night, I would do it. For the added sense of security, I think," said another.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Amsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument DayAmsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument Day
Number of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 millionNumber of cars registered in the Netherlands reaches new high of 10 million
1 in 10 people in the Netherlands caught out by QR code scams1 in 10 people in the Netherlands caught out by QR code scams
Amsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for womenAmsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for women
New ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from OctoberNew ICE trains to run between Amsterdam and Berlin from October
Calls mount for all parking fines in the Netherlands to be sent by mailCalls mount for all parking fines in the Netherlands to be sent by mail
Buienradar forecasts 40C temperatures and hurricane winds due to errorBuienradar forecasts 40C temperatures and hurricane winds due to error
The Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defenceThe Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defence
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.