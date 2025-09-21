New rideshare app with women drivers launches in Amsterdam

Women-owned rideshare app Diva Ride has launched in the city of Amsterdam, allowing users to request a woman taxi driver.

While working as a taxi driver in the Netherlands, Marcha van Glaanen Weygel heard several female passengers say that they were happy to have a woman driving them, as they often had negative experiences with male drivers. "They were asked for their phone number, either after the ride or during it. They were asked if they were married or if they had a boyfriend," Van Glaanen Weygel told AT5.

This gave her the idea to start the rideshare app Diva Ride, which allows users to choose a woman driver. "I'm certainly not anti-men, but I just want women to have a safe ride," Van Glaanen Weygel told Het Parool, emphasising that the app is available for men and women.

At the time of writing, the app is only available in Amsterdam, as there are currently only six taxi drivers. Van Glaanen Weygel is still looking for more women drivers to join the team. The plan is to expand the app to Rotterdam later this year, to Utrecht in 2026 and eventually throughout the country.