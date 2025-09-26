Home
LinkedIn users in the Netherlands urged to block use of personal data for AI

Worawee Meepian / Shutterstock.com

By Abi Carter

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has expressed concern about the business-orientated social networking service LinkedIn’s plans to use members’ personal data to train AI models, and has urged users in the Netherlands to adjust their settings before November 3, 2025 to opt out. 

LinkedIn to use user data to train its own AI

LinkedIn recently announced plans to use user data in Europe to train its own artificial intelligence system, starting from November 3, 2025. According to LinkedIn, this includes profile information, including your name and information about your work and education, location, and skills, as well as any public content you have shared, such as posts, articles, comments and posts. Private messages will not be used. 

The setting “Data for Generative AI Improvement” is enabled by default, meaning that all user data will be automatically used for AI training unless the setting is manually disabled. 

Dutch privacy agency warns users they will “lose control” of their data

In a press release, the AP expressed concern about the move and recommended that users in the Netherlands who do not want their personal data used for LinkedIn AI training opt out by November 3 by changing their settings.

Monique Verdier, the vice-chair of the AP said, “We see significant risks in the announced plans. LinkedIn wants to use data dating back to 2003, while people shared that information at the time without foreseeing that it would be used for AI training.” 

She added, “Once that data is in an AI model, you lose control: it’s impossible to extract, and the consequences are difficult to predict. Caution is especially important with sensitive personal data - such as data on health, ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.” 

It is, however, not yet 100 percent decided that LinkedIn will be allowed to go ahead with the plan. Headquartered in Dublin, it falls under the control of the Irish privacy regulator, which is working with the AP and other EU authorities to examine the policy, which has already come under scrutiny. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

