LinkedIn users in the Netherlands urged to block use of personal data for AI

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has expressed concern about the business-orientated social networking service LinkedIn’s plans to use members’ personal data to train AI models, and has urged users in the Netherlands to adjust their settings before November 3, 2025 to opt out.

LinkedIn to use user data to train its own AI

LinkedIn recently announced plans to use user data in Europe to train its own artificial intelligence system, starting from November 3, 2025. According to LinkedIn, this includes profile information, including your name and information about your work and education, location, and skills, as well as any public content you have shared, such as posts, articles, comments and posts. Private messages will not be used.

The setting “Data for Generative AI Improvement” is enabled by default, meaning that all user data will be automatically used for AI training unless the setting is manually disabled.

Dutch privacy agency warns users they will “lose control” of their data

In a press release, the AP expressed concern about the move and recommended that users in the Netherlands who do not want their personal data used for LinkedIn AI training opt out by November 3 by changing their settings.