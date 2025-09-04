Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
The Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defence

The Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defence

By Simone Jacobs

The Dutch government is considering legalising pepper spray so that women can defend themselves, as recent cases of gender-based violence grip the Netherlands.

Dutch government debates legalising pepper spray

In a parliamentary debate following the murder of 17-year-old Lisa and other violent attacks against women in the past few weeks, the Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel stated that he will look into legalising the use of pepper spray for self-defence, NOS reports

Currently, pepper spray is considered a weapon and is therefore prohibited in the Netherlands, just like guns and knives. Van Weel acknowledged that making Dutch cities safe for women is not a quick fix, but a “multi-headed monster” that must be taken on from all fronts. "But I can imagine that there are women who would like to have something available to defend themselves," he said, stating that he will investigate if pepper spray can be legalised “in a simple, quick way”.

Growing violence against women in the Netherlands

GroenLinks-PvdA MP Songül Mutluer urged the justice minister to act quickly, pointing out that almost once a week, a woman is killed in the Netherlands. One of the more recent cases involved 17-year-old Lisa, who was stabbed to death while cycling from Amsterdam to her home in Abcoude

"The public's outcry is overwhelming," said Mutluer. Demonstrations have taken place in several Dutch cities since the incident, and the “We Claim the Night” crowd-funding campaign has raised around 500.000 euros. “Reclaim the Night” and “Let Women Get Home Safely” have become a battle cry as residents call for solutions to making streets safer for women. "We don't just want the night back, but also the day."

Even if pepper spray is legalised in the Netherlands, the prevalence of gender-based violence will still need to be tackled in various additional ways. Van Weel points out street intimidation, unsafe overpasses and stations, among other issues.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Albert Heijn experiments with security stickers on meat to prevent theftAlbert Heijn experiments with security stickers on meat to prevent theft
Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026
NS to launch pilot scheme arming security staff with batonsNS to launch pilot scheme arming security staff with batons
1 in 10 people in the Netherlands caught out by QR code scams1 in 10 people in the Netherlands caught out by QR code scams
September 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowSeptember 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
The Netherlands drops out of top 20 in KidsRights Index for first time everThe Netherlands drops out of top 20 in KidsRights Index for first time ever
Europe’s speed marathon kicks off in the Netherlands this weekEurope’s speed marathon kicks off in the Netherlands this week
The Netherlands to introduce helmet requirement for e-bike riders under 18The Netherlands to introduce helmet requirement for e-bike riders under 18
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.