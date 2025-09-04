The Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defence

The Dutch government is considering legalising pepper spray so that women can defend themselves, as recent cases of gender-based violence grip the Netherlands.

Dutch government debates legalising pepper spray

In a parliamentary debate following the murder of 17-year-old Lisa and other violent attacks against women in the past few weeks, the Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel stated that he will look into legalising the use of pepper spray for self-defence, NOS reports.

Currently, pepper spray is considered a weapon and is therefore prohibited in the Netherlands, just like guns and knives. Van Weel acknowledged that making Dutch cities safe for women is not a quick fix, but a “multi-headed monster” that must be taken on from all fronts. "But I can imagine that there are women who would like to have something available to defend themselves," he said, stating that he will investigate if pepper spray can be legalised “in a simple, quick way”.

Growing violence against women in the Netherlands

GroenLinks-PvdA MP Songül Mutluer urged the justice minister to act quickly, pointing out that almost once a week, a woman is killed in the Netherlands. One of the more recent cases involved 17-year-old Lisa, who was stabbed to death while cycling from Amsterdam to her home in Abcoude.