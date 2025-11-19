Everyone in the Netherlands to receive a 72-hour survival guide for national crises
To ensure that residents of the Netherlands are well-prepared for national emergency situations, the government has put together a “survival manual”. The booklet will be sent out to all addresses in the Netherlands in the coming weeks.
“Think Ahead” campaign helps Dutch households prepare for emergencies
Presented by the caretaker minister of justice and security, Foort van Oosten, on Monday, the booklet provides practical tips for managing the first 72 hours of a national emergency that could leave households without water, electricity or internet - for instance, a major power outage, a cyber attack, or flooding due to extreme weather.
The booklet forms part of the multi-year “Think Ahead” (Denk Vooruit) campaign and will be delivered to more than 8,5 million households between November 25, 2025 and January 10, 2026.
Survival guide explains how to manage the first 72 hours
As the government explains in a press release, the first 72 hours of a national emergency put great pressure on the government and emergency services, as they try to bring the crisis under control and get people to safety. This means that many people are left to fend for themselves for the first few days. The booklet is therefore intended to help people prepare.
It looks at how to assemble an emergency kit (including things like candles, non-perishable food, and a first aid kit), how to create an emergency plan (for instance, who will pick the kids up from school, and how will you ensure you can reach each other?), and how to reach out to other people who might need help.
Booklet will also be available in other languages
According to Minister Van Oost, the situation earlier this year, when Spain and Portugal suffered a major power outage and people began stockpiling food in supermarkets, “shows how vulnerable we can be and how important good preparation is, so you don’t have to panic or hoard.”
He added, “With this information booklet, we want to ensure that all Dutch people can be well-prepared for an emergency. Know what to do, where to go, and how to get information.” He described the booklet as absolutely necessary, with the Netherlands facing daily cyberattacks and Russian ships in the North Sea.
As well as being sent out to households in printed Dutch form, the booklet will also be available online from November 25 in a range of different languages including English, German, Polish, French, Arabic, Turkish, Chinese and Spanish.
