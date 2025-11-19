Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Everyone in the Netherlands to receive a 72-hour survival guide for national crises

Everyone in the Netherlands to receive a 72-hour survival guide for national crises

By Abi Carter

To ensure that residents of the Netherlands are well-prepared for national emergency situations, the government has put together a “survival manual”. The booklet will be sent out to all addresses in the Netherlands in the coming weeks. 

“Think Ahead” campaign helps Dutch households prepare for emergencies

Presented by the caretaker minister of justice and security, Foort van Oosten, on Monday, the booklet provides practical tips for managing the first 72 hours of a national emergency that could leave households without water, electricity or internet - for instance, a major power outage, a cyber attack, or flooding due to extreme weather

The booklet forms part of the multi-year “Think Ahead” (Denk Vooruit) campaign and will be delivered to more than 8,5 million households between November 25, 2025 and January 10, 2026. 

Survival guide explains how to manage the first 72 hours

As the government explains in a press release, the first 72 hours of a national emergency put great pressure on the government and emergency services, as they try to bring the crisis under control and get people to safety. This means that many people are left to fend for themselves for the first few days. The booklet is therefore intended to help people prepare. 

It looks at how to assemble an emergency kit (including things like candles, non-perishable food, and a first aid kit), how to create an emergency plan (for instance, who will pick the kids up from school, and how will you ensure you can reach each other?), and how to reach out to other people who might need help. 

Booklet will also be available in other languages

According to Minister Van Oost, the situation earlier this year, when Spain and Portugal suffered a major power outage and people began stockpiling food in supermarkets, “shows how vulnerable we can be and how important good preparation is, so you don’t have to panic or hoard.”

He added, “With this information booklet, we want to ensure that all Dutch people can be well-prepared for an emergency. Know what to do, where to go, and how to get information.” He described the booklet as absolutely necessary, with the Netherlands facing daily cyberattacks and Russian ships in the North Sea. 

As well as being sent out to households in printed Dutch form, the booklet will also be available online from November 25 in a range of different languages including English, German, Polish, French, Arabic, Turkish, Chinese and Spanish. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

Related Stories

Amsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for womenAmsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for women
The Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defenceThe Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defence
10 Dutch municipalities with greatest risk of having your bike stolen revealed10 Dutch municipalities with greatest risk of having your bike stolen revealed
Dutch experts push for age limit of 12 years for e-bikes to improve fitnessDutch experts push for age limit of 12 years for e-bikes to improve fitness
The Netherlands extends tighter border controls until June 2026The Netherlands extends tighter border controls until June 2026
Electoral council confirms D66 election win as Dutch coalition talks continueElectoral council confirms D66 election win as Dutch coalition talks continue
Plans to cut Dutch healthcare deductible taken off the tablePlans to cut Dutch healthcare deductible taken off the table
PVV’s Geert Wilders claims election fraud, no evidence says Dutch councilsPVV’s Geert Wilders claims election fraud, no evidence says Dutch councils
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.