Everyone in the Netherlands to receive a 72-hour survival guide for national crises

To ensure that residents of the Netherlands are well-prepared for national emergency situations, the government has put together a “survival manual”. The booklet will be sent out to all addresses in the Netherlands in the coming weeks.

“Think Ahead” campaign helps Dutch households prepare for emergencies

Presented by the caretaker minister of justice and security, Foort van Oosten, on Monday, the booklet provides practical tips for managing the first 72 hours of a national emergency that could leave households without water, electricity or internet - for instance, a major power outage, a cyber attack, or flooding due to extreme weather.

The booklet forms part of the multi-year “Think Ahead” (Denk Vooruit) campaign and will be delivered to more than 8,5 million households between November 25, 2025 and January 10, 2026.

Survival guide explains how to manage the first 72 hours

As the government explains in a press release, the first 72 hours of a national emergency put great pressure on the government and emergency services, as they try to bring the crisis under control and get people to safety. This means that many people are left to fend for themselves for the first few days. The booklet is therefore intended to help people prepare.