Dutch experts push for age limit of 12 years for e-bikes to improve fitness

Sports physicians in the Netherlands and the Cyclists’ Union have called on the government to introduce an age limit for children using electric bicycles. Experts do not want children under the age of 12 to use e-bikes, to ensure they get enough exercise and prevent traffic injuries.

Concerns over growing number of Dutch children with e-bikes

While e-bikes are growing in popularity in the Netherlands, making it easier for residents to cycle further distances, there are concerns that too many children are using e-bikes and fatbikes. Sports doctors are worried that this will have a negative effect on the fitness of children.

"Dutch youth already get far too little exercise. Only 42 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds meet the Health Council's exercise guidelines," chair of Cycling & Health Expert Panel and sports physician Maarten Koornneef told AD. Preliminary results from a study at the University of Twente and Gelderse Vallei Hospital have shown that cyclists need to use 50 percent less effort on an e-bike than on a regular bicycle.

Sports physicians see these findings as “disastrous” for children, stating that physical activity is vital for muscle development, motor skills and overall health later in life. Cycling is a very important part of this, and is why physicians are advocating for an e-bike ban for children under 12 years of age.