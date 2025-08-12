Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
More than 20 Dutch municipalities call for national fatbike regulations

More than 20 Dutch municipalities call for national fatbike regulations

msg919 / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Municipalities throughout the Netherlands have urged the government to introduce nationwide regulations for fatbikes, as safety concerns and nuisance involving the bikes increase. 

Fatbikes remain a problem in the Netherlands

A survey conducted by NU.nl has revealed that Dutch municipalities are fed up with the nuisance caused by fatbikes. Officials in more than 20 cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht, are calling on the government to introduce national regulations.

Dangerous situations on Dutch roads involving fatbikes are concerning municipalities. Some of the situations cited by the cities include travelling at speeds over 40 kilometres per hour on busy streets, cutting people off, riding on pavements, and not paying attention while cycling in busy areas. 

While some cities, like Enschede, are considering banning fatbikes, most acknowledge that this route is too legally complex, as a fatbike is technically the same as an e-bike. Additionally, if a ban were to be put in place, manufacturers could easily just make alterations to fatbikes to make them legal.

Will the Dutch government put regulations for fatbikes in place?

In 2023, more than 40 municipalities raised the alarm about the danger of fatbikes in a letter to the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management in hopes that measures would be introduced quickly. However, two years later cities are still left to deal with the problem themselves.

Amsterdam officials think it is “idiotic” that municipalities have to find their own solutions to make roads safer. "This isn't a problem in a specific area. It's dangerous everywhere," said a spokesperson for the Dutch capital. Until nationwide regulations are in place, municipalities are trying to educate young people and parents about the risks of fatbikes and safety measures.

A majority in the House of Representatives is in favour of setting the minimum age for fatbikes to 14 and introducing mandatory helmet use. The ministry is waiting on the results of a third investigation into separate regulations for fatbikes and e-bikes before committing to anything. The House of Representatives is set to debate fatbike regulations on September 4. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Dutch trains arrive on time more often, despite serious disruptionsDutch trains arrive on time more often, despite serious disruptions
European Commission takes legal action against NS monopoly of Dutch railwaysEuropean Commission takes legal action against NS monopoly of Dutch railways
NS ticket prices in the Netherlands to increase by up to 9 percent in 2026NS ticket prices in the Netherlands to increase by up to 9 percent in 2026
Planned budget cuts for Dutch public transport to be scrappedPlanned budget cuts for Dutch public transport to be scrapped
Fines for dodging Dutch public transport fares to rise by 40 percentFines for dodging Dutch public transport fares to rise by 40 percent
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Why are Dutch buses and trams all honking their horns on June 10?Why are Dutch buses and trams all honking their horns on June 10?
Dutch public transport to stop for 110 seconds on April 2 to protest budget cutsDutch public transport to stop for 110 seconds on April 2 to protest budget cuts
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.