More than 20 Dutch municipalities call for national fatbike regulations
Municipalities throughout the Netherlands have urged the government to introduce nationwide regulations for fatbikes, as safety concerns and nuisance involving the bikes increase.
Fatbikes remain a problem in the Netherlands
A survey conducted by NU.nl has revealed that Dutch municipalities are fed up with the nuisance caused by fatbikes. Officials in more than 20 cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht, are calling on the government to introduce national regulations.
Dangerous situations on Dutch roads involving fatbikes are concerning municipalities. Some of the situations cited by the cities include travelling at speeds over 40 kilometres per hour on busy streets, cutting people off, riding on pavements, and not paying attention while cycling in busy areas.
While some cities, like Enschede, are considering banning fatbikes, most acknowledge that this route is too legally complex, as a fatbike is technically the same as an e-bike. Additionally, if a ban were to be put in place, manufacturers could easily just make alterations to fatbikes to make them legal.
Will the Dutch government put regulations for fatbikes in place?
In 2023, more than 40 municipalities raised the alarm about the danger of fatbikes in a letter to the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management in hopes that measures would be introduced quickly. However, two years later cities are still left to deal with the problem themselves.
Amsterdam officials think it is “idiotic” that municipalities have to find their own solutions to make roads safer. "This isn't a problem in a specific area. It's dangerous everywhere," said a spokesperson for the Dutch capital. Until nationwide regulations are in place, municipalities are trying to educate young people and parents about the risks of fatbikes and safety measures.
A majority in the House of Representatives is in favour of setting the minimum age for fatbikes to 14 and introducing mandatory helmet use. The ministry is waiting on the results of a third investigation into separate regulations for fatbikes and e-bikes before committing to anything. The House of Representatives is set to debate fatbike regulations on September 4.