More than 20 Dutch municipalities call for national fatbike regulations

Municipalities throughout the Netherlands have urged the government to introduce nationwide regulations for fatbikes, as safety concerns and nuisance involving the bikes increase.

Fatbikes remain a problem in the Netherlands

A survey conducted by NU.nl has revealed that Dutch municipalities are fed up with the nuisance caused by fatbikes. Officials in more than 20 cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht, are calling on the government to introduce national regulations.

Dangerous situations on Dutch roads involving fatbikes are concerning municipalities. Some of the situations cited by the cities include travelling at speeds over 40 kilometres per hour on busy streets, cutting people off, riding on pavements, and not paying attention while cycling in busy areas.

While some cities, like Enschede, are considering banning fatbikes, most acknowledge that this route is too legally complex, as a fatbike is technically the same as an e-bike. Additionally, if a ban were to be put in place, manufacturers could easily just make alterations to fatbikes to make them legal.