Prinsjesdag 2025: What the Dutch government’s budget means for you

The Dutch government announced the official budget for the coming year. Here’s what you need to know about Prinsjesdag 2025 and what the 2026 budget means for you. The Netherlands’ Budget Day 2025 Every year, on the third Tuesday of September, Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day) is hosted in The Hague. This is a key date on the political calendar as it is the day the Dutch government announces the budget for the coming year, with King Willem-Alexander giving a speech from the throne to officially open the Dutch parliamentary season. Last year was the first Budget Day for the Schoof I cabinet, which has since collapsed after the PVV pulled out of the coalition in June. The NSC also pulled out in August, the first time that a political party has ever pulled out of a collapsed government. Only the VVD and BBB remain, holding 32 of the 150 seats of parliament. This means that there won’t be any controversial policies included in the budget as the parties will struggle to get majority support. “At the start of this parliamentary year, the reach of government policy is limited even more than usual to what is permitted by parliament,” said King Willem-Alexander as he started his annual "Speech from the Throne". “At the same time, we cannot simply press ‘pause’ on people’s day-to-day concerns about work, communities, and housing.”

Healthcare Premiums for health insurance in the Netherlands will be allowed to rise by around 3 euros per month. The exact amount by which premiums will increase will be announced later by health insurance providers. Infrastructure Last year, the Dutch government announced plans to cut 110 million euros from the budget for public transport in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam. In this year's budget, these plans have been scrapped. Education The educational opportunities scheme, which provides support to children from disadvantaged families, was set to be scrapped, but with the new plans, the government aims to reverse these cuts. Crime and security More money will be invested in the Dutch prison system to prevent overcrowding. From 2028, an extra 35 million euros will be allocated for prisons, increasing to 50 million euros from 2031.