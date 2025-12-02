The Netherlands scraps plans to increase Box 3 asset tax

The planned increase for the Dutch wealth tax under Box 3 has been scrapped. To make up for the 2,55 billion euros the tax hike would have raised for the treasury, homeowners with low or paid-off mortgages will face higher taxes.

Box 3 tax hike for 2026 not going ahead

At the end of November, the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) scrapped plans introduced by the caretaker government to increase Box 3 taxes, which would have generated 2,55 billion euros over the next two years.

Box 3 taxes are calculated based on the value of assets, with a fixed rate of return assumed on investments. In 2025, the assumed return on investments and assets was 5,88 percent. The planned hike would have seen this increase to 7,78 percent in 2026.

However, due to concerns that the rising Box 3 taxes were part of the reason behind more rental properties being sold off by landlords, the Dutch government decided to halt the tax hike for next year. To offset the scrapped plans, the tax deduction for homeowners with low or paid-off mortgages will be phased out sooner.