New system for Box 3 asset tax in the Netherlands to take effect in 2028

A new system for the Dutch wealth tax under Box 3 has been approved. The changes, which will see Box 3 taxes paid on realised returns on savings, investments and second properties rather than assumed returns, will come into effect in 2028.

The Netherlands approves new system for Box 3 asset tax

The House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) has approved a new system for the Box 3 asset tax to be implemented from 2028. This is viewed as an intermediate step before establishing a capital gains tax.

Currently, Box 3 taxes are calculated based on the value of assets, with a fixed rate of return assumed on investments. In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that this system did not follow EU legislation and that the system needed to be adjusted.

After years of disagreements about the new path for Box 3 taxes, a proposal has received a majority in the Tweede Kamer. 93 out of 150 MPs voted for the proposal.