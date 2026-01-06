Home
Fines for driving offences in the Netherlands to cost more in 2026

Robert Hoetink / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Traffic fines in the Netherlands are set to increase this year, with drivers paying between 3 and 4 percent more for common traffic violations.

Dutch traffic fines to increase in price

While the government passed a motion towards the end of 2025 that will prevent traffic fines from rising in line with inflation, fines for driving offences are still going up in 2026. According to TopGear, Dutch traffic fines will cost drivers up to 4 percent more this year as the fines are being rounded up to the nearest 10 euros in most cases.

For example, motorists found using a mobile phone while driving (i.e. not hands-free) will be fined 440 euros instead of 430 euros and driving through a red light will cost 320 euros, up from 310 euros. These amounts do not include the 9 euro administration fee. 

Other fines for traffic violations such as standing still on a bike path, parking illegally or failing to wear a helmet when riding a scooter will earn a fine of 130 euros, 10 euros more than last year.

Criticism over high cost of traffic fines in the Netherlands

The Dutch government often uses increases in traffic fine amounts to fill gaps in the budget. In previous years, the Public Prosecution Office (OM) has advocated for a reduction in traffic fines, stating that rising fines could lead to resistance and tensions among drivers. 

Recently, the Dutch Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB), the company tasked with collecting outstanding fines, stated that traffic fines in the Netherlands have become “disproportionately high” and that penalties are allowed to stack up too quickly. Despite this, the Justice Minister Foort van Oosten has no plans to reduce the cost of fines. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

