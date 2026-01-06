Fines for driving offences in the Netherlands to cost more in 2026

Traffic fines in the Netherlands are set to increase this year, with drivers paying between 3 and 4 percent more for common traffic violations.

Dutch traffic fines to increase in price

While the government passed a motion towards the end of 2025 that will prevent traffic fines from rising in line with inflation, fines for driving offences are still going up in 2026. According to TopGear, Dutch traffic fines will cost drivers up to 4 percent more this year as the fines are being rounded up to the nearest 10 euros in most cases.

For example, motorists found using a mobile phone while driving (i.e. not hands-free) will be fined 440 euros instead of 430 euros and driving through a red light will cost 320 euros, up from 310 euros. These amounts do not include the 9 euro administration fee.

Other fines for traffic violations such as standing still on a bike path, parking illegally or failing to wear a helmet when riding a scooter will earn a fine of 130 euros, 10 euros more than last year.