Dutch cabinet against Belgium’s new 100 euro toll for foreign drivers

Belgium has revealed plans to implement a toll for foreign drivers amounting to around 100 euros per year. With many people from the Netherlands travelling to the neighbouring country every year, the Dutch cabinet wants to persuade Belgium to scrap the plan.

Drivers from the Netherlands could soon have to pay to travel on Belgian roads, as the neighbouring country is planning on introducing a national road tax for foreigners. The vignette, which would be similar to those of Switzerland and Austria, would see motorists from outside Belgium pay around 100 euros per year.

"Flanders wants to invest heavily in road infrastructure, but that means we need funding to build new roads and maintain existing ones,” said Flemish finance minister Ben Weyts. “So it's logical that we try to ensure that foreigners contribute, because we are a transit country par excellence." According to Road Genius, the Netherlands was the country from which the most visitors entered Belgium, accounting for 25 percent of tourists in 2024.

The plan has received a lot of criticism as Belgian drivers would be exempt from paying the road tax, which conflicts with EU rules.